Dak Prescott Made ‘Horrible’ Admission After Cowboys’ Stunning Week 5 Loss

The Dallas Cowboys will feel the effects of this loss for a long time after falling to the previously winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 24-16, in Week 5.

While the Cowboys’ defense allowed 419 yards and nearly 40 minutes of time of possession, the offense did little better. They gained 50 rushing yards and committed three turnovers, including two interceptions by Dak Prescott.

The game’s critical moment came when Jake Ferguson dropped a pass on the Cowboys’ final drive, and Buccaneers linebacker Alex Anzalone intercepted it. This is the kind of game that will linger for a long time, and it certainly affected Prescott.

Dak Prescott Opened Up About Dallas Cowboys’ Week 5 Loss

Prescott spoke with the media after the game, where he opened up about how “horrible” this loss is for the team. He added that he knows this is a game they should have won.

“We were definitely supposed to win this game, and in this league, you’ve gotta win the games you’re supposed to win,” Prescott said via dallascowboys.com’s Patrik Walker.” “When a winless team comes into your home stadium, on Thursday night, primetime game, yeah, we’re supposed to win that. So, it sucks, and right up there close to embarrassing, but I don’t know if I would say that.”

Prescott finished the game completing 24-of-42 passes for 317 yards, 1 touchdown, and 2 interceptions. This was Prescott’s first multi-interception game of the season.

Cowboys Must Find a Way to Move Forward

The next 10 days won’t be easy for the team as the Cowboys try to fix their issues. Dallas has a slew of problems on defense and, now, on offense that need to be resolved.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer admitted that he was open to possible changes within the coaching staff. The team will also have to look at the starting lineup.

While Prescott is safe in his job, he still has things to improve. He’s been a bit more inconsistent with his passes than usual, but his receivers haven’t been helping as much.

George Pickens finally had his breakout game, catching 9 passes for 130 yards and 1 touchdown. CeeDee Lamb had a rough night, with an injury limiting his effectiveness.

The Cowboys have time now to fix everything that has gone wrong and get this team on the right path. It starts with the defense, and they can build from there.

Things are about to get interesting in Dallas over the next week. Losing to a team with an undrafted rookie quarterback making his second career start and a team that hasn’t won until then will surely give the Cowboys a reality check.