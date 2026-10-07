Dak Prescott Injury News Emerges Before Buccaneers-Cowboys Game on TNF

Dak Prescott is dealing with a hand injury that the Dallas Cowboys quarterback sustained against the Houston Texans in Week 4. The good news for Cowboys fans (and fantasy owners) is that Prescott’s injury does not appear to be serious.

Prescott sustained the injury as the quarterback’s throwing hand was stepped on during the Cowboys’ win over the Texans. The quarterback has not been listed on the Cowboys’ injury report leading up to the Week 5 contest.

Prescott indicated his plans are to be at 100% by kickoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Thursday Night Football matchup. The Cowboys quarterback has been practicing leading up to the primetime game and spotted with only a small bandage over his hand.

Here’s what you need to know about Prescott’s injury ahead of the Buccaneers-Cowboys game.

Dak Prescott Will Play vs. Buccaneers Amid Minor Hand Injury

Prescott sparked speculation about the injury after showing up to his postgame press conference with his hand heavily bandaged. The Cowboys quarterback immediately downplayed the injury.

Leading up to the Buccaneers-Cowboys matchup, Prescott was asked about the team’s physical preparation on a short week.

“It’s going to be 100 (%),” Prescott told reporters on October 6, regarding the Cowboys playing on a short week. “That’s how much I love this game. How much I’ve put in this game throughout my life and through the offseason.

“You prepare and you condition. You do a lot of things for these type of moments, and at the end of the day, you’re getting to play the game that you’re blessed to play and that you’re so fortunate to play,” Prescott added.

“Whether it be on a short week or back-to-back. If I had to play today, yeah, it might not be ideal, but I’d find a way and I’d be 100%, and that starts with just your mentality and your preparation, and so we’ve got three days. It’s not like it’s new to anybody in the league, so we’ll get ourselves together.”

Dak Prescott Injury Update: ‘No Concerns’ About Cowboys QB’s Hand Ahead of Thursday Night Football Game vs. Buccaneers

There is no question about Prescott’s injury status against the Bucs. The Athletic’s Jon Machota reported that Prescott is “good to go” amid the hand injury.

“With the Cowboys playing Thursday night, there will only be 8 full speed plays on offense/defense today in practice. The rest will be like a walk-through,” Machota noted in an October 6, message on X.

“No concerns with Dak Prescott’s throwing hand after it was stepped on Sunday. He’s good to go. If LG Tyler Smith (thumb) feels comfortable after today’s practice it sounds like he’ll play Thursday night.”

The Cowboys are 8.5-point favorites against the winless Buccaneers in the Week 5 game, per DraftKings. Dallas will be playing Tampa Bay without franchise quarterback Baker Mayfield as Jalon Daniels will make the start against the Cowboys.