Dak Prescott Held Nothing Back on Cowboys’ $52 Million Drop in Tough Week 5 Loss

The Dallas Cowboys are still feeling the sting of one of the 2026 NFL season’s biggest upsets, as the winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat them 24-16 in Week 5.

Once again, the Cowboys’ defense fell short, allowing 419 yards as the Buccaneers had the ball for nearly 40 minutes. Dallas’ offense didn’t play much better, turning the ball over three times in the loss.

The defining moment in the game was the Cowboys’ final offensive drive, as they drove down the field with one mistake. Dak Prescott threw it to Jake Ferguson, but the pass was dropped, bouncing off Ferguson’s hands and being intercepted by Tampa Bay linebacker Alex Anzalone to seal the game. Prescott had to address this moment after the game.

Dak Prescott Talks Jake Ferguson Drop in Dallas Cowboys Loss

After the game, reporters asked Prescott about the Ferguson drop that turned into an interception. The Cowboys’ star quarterback opened up about the moment.

“To Jake, it’s just unfortunate,” Prescott said via Dallas Morning News’ Joseph Hoyt. “He makes those plays and for him not to, and then that turned into a turnover in such a critical moment. I know he’s beating himself up. So for me, it’s just support him, make sure he knows how much I believe in him and love him and can only imagine… I know how I feel, so I can only imagine how he feels.”

Prescott finished 24-of-42 for 316 yards and 1 touchdown, with 2 interceptions. Ferguson had 3 receptions for 19 yards in the loss.

Dallas Cowboys Fold on Short Week Against Buccaneers

This will be a long 10 days for the Cowboys, with brand-new questions about the team. The defense has taken heat since Week 1, but the offense might get as much attention.

Prescott and company folded when they were needed the most. Their defense wasn’t good either, but three turnovers aren’t the kind of offense this Cowboys team plays.

Throughout the years, Prescott has been very good about protecting the football. This game saw him and the offense fall short, which raises more questions about that side of the ball.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer will take most of the heat, since he is the head coach and runs the offense. There will be criticism of how Schottenheimer and company handled the fourth quarter and the final drive.

This loss puts the Cowboys at 2-3 and behind the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East, with Dallas third. Over the next 10 days, Dallas will have to make some kind of changes to get this team back on track. Watch for major lineup changes and potential shifts in how coaches handle things moving forward.