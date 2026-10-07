Dak Prescott Shows No Regret on Preseason Comments Before Cowboys Week 5 Game

The Dallas Cowboys roll into Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, hoping to get over .500 and keep improving the offense.

Dallas’ passing attack appears to still be firing on all cylinders, led by Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. The Cowboys’ running attack, though, has struggled early in the season.

Even with a short week, early expectations are for the Cowboys to put up a solid offensive performance. That hasn’t always been the case, though, for a unit Prescott proclaimed the Greatest Offense There Is, or GOTI for short. Don’t expect him to walk back those comments.

Dak Prescott Talks Dallas Cowboys’ GOTI Mantra

Prescott had a chance to speak with the media before the Cowboys’ Week 5 game. He was asked whether he regrets coining the term GOTI. Prescott isn’t backing down.

“We’re four games in. I think we can get better. Am I complacent with what we’ve done? Absolutely not. Do I think what we’ve done, is it enough? Absolutely not. Do I still believe that that’s who we are and that’s who we’re going to be? [expletive] right.” “I wouldn’t say it if I didn’t believe it. I can pretty firmly say you won’t catch me saying I regret anything.”

Dallas’ offense is ranked second in the NFL in points per game with 30.5. The Cowboys are also ranked seventh in passing yards per game (258), 12th in total offense (347.5), and 25th in rushing (89.5).

Cowboys’ Offense Is Close, But Still a Ways From GOTI

It all falls on the rushing attack of the Cowboys. They have had only one game in which they went for over 100 yards. Javonte Williams has struggled to get the running game going through four weeks.

Dallas hopes the rushing attack will pick up because they are passing the ball well. Prescott and Lamb are becoming one of the NFL’s best QB-WR combos this season. That’s a surprise since George Pickens was the leading receiver last year, but it’s Lamb picking up the slack.

The Cowboys are entering a game against the Buccaneers where they have a chance to light up the scoreboard. Tampa Bay is winless this season and playing with a backup quarterback.

That should give the Cowboys more opportunities to be on offense and get yards. They might still struggle on the ground, but with injuries to the Buccaneers’ secondary, that will really open things up with Prescott and company.

Watch for the Cowboys to have an explosive day on offense through the air. This could be a big game for the offense to propel them to new heights, with momentum to carry into the rest of the season.