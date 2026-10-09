Dak Prescott Addresses Right Hand Injury Rumors After Buccaneers Loss

The Dallas Cowboys suffered what might well be regarded as their worst loss of the season so far in 2026. Heading into the week’s early kickoff on Thursday Night Football, the Cowboys were 8.5-point favorites against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who were starting undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels in place of the injured Baker Mayfield.

And a combination of poor execution on offense and a very poor defensive effort saw the Bucs come out victorious, 24-16.

Dak Prescott Asked If His Right Hand Was Hurt After Texans Game

After the game, during which Prescott threw two interceptions – albeit the second of which was not his fault – the Cowboys QB was asked by reporters if there was anything wrong with his right hand, which had been seen wrapped at the conclusion of last week’s win against the Houston Texans, but was not wrapped this evening; and if that had affected his performance.

Prescott was resounding in his response.

“Absolutely nothing wrong with my hand.” Prescott said to reporters post-game in response.

Cowboys Offense Did Not Show Out in Week 5

Prescott did not show up in the injury report heading into the game this week, and statistically Dak was not dreadful, going 24/42 for 316 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions.

But considering the team was behind for the majority of the night, the passing yards number is distorted; not least by a big fourth quarter drive that resulted in a George Pickens touchdown that got Dallas within a score of Tampa Bay.

And prior to that drive, even though Prescott managed to get the ball into receivers’ hands at times, the offense had no rhythm or consistency throughout most of the night.

After an opening drive touchdown, Dallas managed just one field goal before their fourth quarter touchdown to Pickens.

The good news for Cowboy fans however, is that whilst Thursday night was hardly the 33-year old’s finest, he does not appear to be injured at present.