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Dak Prescott Sent Undeniable Message to Cowboys Before Critical Eagles Game

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Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
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Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott had a strong message for an AT&T Stadiumw order after he called the team's performance "embarrassing" on Thursday

Now is the time for the Dallas Cowboys to turn their season around as they face the Philadelphia Eagles in a crucial Week 7 showdown on Monday Night Football.

The Cowboys sit at 2-4 and are on the verge of a complete collapse after two straight losses. While the defense is slowly improving, the offense is struggling, scoring just 29 points in the last two games, and the rushing attack looks worse.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is looking for some redemption after throwing four interceptions in Weeks 5 and 6. Prescott made sure the team heard his message loud and clear.

Dak Prescott’s Loud Message to Dallas Cowboys Entering Week 7

Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 28: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to pass the ball against the Green Bay Packers in the game at AT&T Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Prescott had one last chance to speak with reporters before their Monday game against the Eagles. He knows how important this matchup is if the team wants to save their season from disaster.

“We can only say we’ve got a lot of games in front of us for so long. Might be already past us, right? We’ve got to go win,” Prescott said via ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer. “You’ve got to go win. You want to give yourself a chance to be a winning team, to be a playoff team. You got to win as many games as you can, and when you drop two games — in particular games that we didn’t expect to drop — it makes it that much harder. So urgent, urgent to get it done now.”

Prescott is currently fifth in the NFL in passing yards with 1,639. He has also completed 66.3% of his passes, with a QBR of 75.5 (ranked sixth), and has thrown for 10 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in six games.

Cowboys Understand What’s at Stake in Week 7

Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 03: Dak Prescott #4 and CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys walk off the field after a a loss to the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Prescott isn’t the only Cowboys offensive star who knows how much they need this game. Dallas wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said the NFC East is right there for the taking.

“Anybody can win this division, so why not us,” Lamb said. “Very fortunate that everybody else is playing pretty bad. But overall, just everything is still in front of us. We still have our opportunity to do what we want to do, and that’s to get in the tournament, and it starts on Monday. So just shaking that back and getting back into the win column, I feel like, is the most important thing, and that’s been the point of emphasis this week.”

The Cowboys are currently tied for second in the division with the Eagles. Philly owns the tiebreaker, with the New York Giants sitting in first place. If Dallas wants to run away with the division and start a winning streak, now is the time.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Dak Prescott Sent Undeniable Message to Cowboys Before Critical Eagles Game

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