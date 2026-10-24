Dak Prescott Sent Undeniable Message to Cowboys Before Critical Eagles Game

Now is the time for the Dallas Cowboys to turn their season around as they face the Philadelphia Eagles in a crucial Week 7 showdown on Monday Night Football.

The Cowboys sit at 2-4 and are on the verge of a complete collapse after two straight losses. While the defense is slowly improving, the offense is struggling, scoring just 29 points in the last two games, and the rushing attack looks worse.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is looking for some redemption after throwing four interceptions in Weeks 5 and 6. Prescott made sure the team heard his message loud and clear.

Dak Prescott’s Loud Message to Dallas Cowboys Entering Week 7

Prescott had one last chance to speak with reporters before their Monday game against the Eagles. He knows how important this matchup is if the team wants to save their season from disaster.

“We can only say we’ve got a lot of games in front of us for so long. Might be already past us, right? We’ve got to go win,” Prescott said via ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer. “You’ve got to go win. You want to give yourself a chance to be a winning team, to be a playoff team. You got to win as many games as you can, and when you drop two games — in particular games that we didn’t expect to drop — it makes it that much harder. So urgent, urgent to get it done now.”

Prescott is currently fifth in the NFL in passing yards with 1,639. He has also completed 66.3% of his passes, with a QBR of 75.5 (ranked sixth), and has thrown for 10 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in six games.

Cowboys Understand What’s at Stake in Week 7

Prescott isn’t the only Cowboys offensive star who knows how much they need this game. Dallas wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said the NFC East is right there for the taking.

“Anybody can win this division, so why not us,” Lamb said. “Very fortunate that everybody else is playing pretty bad. But overall, just everything is still in front of us. We still have our opportunity to do what we want to do, and that’s to get in the tournament, and it starts on Monday. So just shaking that back and getting back into the win column, I feel like, is the most important thing, and that’s been the point of emphasis this week.”

The Cowboys are currently tied for second in the division with the Eagles. Philly owns the tiebreaker, with the New York Giants sitting in first place. If Dallas wants to run away with the division and start a winning streak, now is the time.