Wild Cowboys Dak Prescott Trade Floated by Ex-NFL MVP

The Dallas Cowboys won’t play until Monday night in Philadelphia, and with an extra day off comes an extra day of hypothetical questions and unorthodox speculation. That’s certainly what we got from former All-Pro and MVP quarterback Boomer Esiason on Sunday as he wondered whether the Cowboys could swap star quarterback Dak Prescott for another would-be star–Justin Herbert of the Chargers, whose arm is pure but whose on-field performance has never lived up to his talent.

It’s an interesting NFL thought experiment. Herbert is a two-time Pro Bowler who was the Rookie of the Year in 2020 after he was the No. 6 pick out of Oregon. He topped 5,000 yards in his second season, but also threw 15 interceptions. As his career has gone on, he failed to match that early promise, and this year, is heading up an 0-6 team while throwing a league-high eight interceptions and just five touchdowns.

Cowboys Deal ‘Great for the NFL’

So, why would the Cowboys want to swap Dak Prescott for a guy who is as deep in a rut as Herbert? Fair question.

Says Esiason: “Could you see Justin Herbert wearing a Dallas Cowboys uniform, let’s just fantasize about that for a second. I mean, Justin Herbert goes to the Cowboys and Dak Prescott goes to the Chargers, that would be amazing. That would be great for the NFL. Now, both of these guys probably have no-move clauses or no-trade clauses in their contracts. But maybe both of the guys are sick and tired of where they are by the time we get to the end of the season.

“I think that would be a dream scenario for all of us who cover the NFL. I don’t think it would help, and I don’t think Dak is going anywhere.”

Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert Have No-Trade Clauses

Indeed, it’s hard to find the good sense in a Prescott-Herbert trade for either side. The lure for the Cowboys would be that Herbert is 28 and five years younger than Prescott, but if the Chargers traded Herbert, the goal would be to get younger and rebuild. Starting the rebuild with a 33-year-old QB is not ideal.

And Esiason is right–both Prescott and Herbert have no-trade clauses. Maybe both would be tired enough of their current situations to be willing to make a new start elsewhere. But why would Prescott want to restart with the Chargers? And why would Herbert want to restart with the Cowboys?

Big questions. But Monday night is almost here.