NFL Assigns Punishment to Cowboys Amid Dismal Losing Streak

The Dallas Cowboys are searching for answers amid the team’s losing streak. After entering the season as one of the popular picks to be a contender, Dallas has a lot of work to do just to make the NFL playoffs.

Ahead of the team’s loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Cowboys also received news about punishment stemming from the team’s Week 5 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Veteran defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia was fined more than $11,000 for a face mask penalty against the Buccaneers.

It is less than ideal news, but Ogbonnia does have a $2.7 million salary for 2026 which will more than cover the fine.

Let’s explore the latest Cowboys news and rumors.

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer Hints at Changes After Loss vs. Packers

The minor fine is the least of the Cowboys’ concerns with the team spiraling after another underwhelming loss. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer hinted that changes could be on the way.

It remains to be seen what those changes will be but pressure is mounting on Schottenheimer to get things fixed quickly.

“I’m not opposed to shaking things up,” Schottenheimer noted after the Cowboys’ loss to the Green Bay Packers, per DallasCowboys.com’s Tommy Yarrish. “That’s different than saying I’m not going to change. I’m never going to change.

“I’m not going to change who I am and how I look at the game, doesn’t mean we’re not willing to change things up and look at things,” Schottenheimer added.

“There were some subtle changes tonight, there were some changes from a personnel standpoint, there were some changes that happened. But obviously, we didn’t do enough good things to win, and that’s the name of the game.”

Dak Prescott Calls Out Offense After Cowboys’ Loss vs. Packers

Dallas’ defense has received plenty of scrutiny to start the season after a summer promising changes. Yet, it is the offense that once again let the Cowboys down against the Packers.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott made it clear that the team’s defense played well enough to win.

“It starts with watching this film,” Prescott told reporters, per DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker. “And then, fortunately, we’ve got an extra day or two, and we’ll get those answers in the next day or two. … I’m not necessarily saying changes need to happen.

“… The defense, to me, played a good enough game for us to go out there and win this, and we just didn’t hold our own on offense, and that’s what ultimately sucks about it,” Prescott added.

“But that’s the NFL, and we’ve got to figure out a way to get better, and to get out of this rut, hole or whatever it is that we’ve been in these last two games.”