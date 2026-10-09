Cowboys’ Defense Made Ugly History After Buccaneers Week 5 Loss

The Dallas Cowboys‘ 2-3 start to the 2026 season fell short of expectations when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers handed them a stunning 24-16 Week 5 loss.

Dallas’ defense surrendered 419 yards and allowed Tampa Bay to convert 7 of 13 third-down attempts. The Buccaneers also had nearly 40 minutes of time of possession in their win over the Cowboys.

Over the next 10 days, the Cowboys will have to answer a lot of questions about their defensive struggles. What they have done over the last five weeks, though, made for the worst kind of history.

Dallas Cowboys’ Defense Makes Bad History in Loss to Buccaneers

ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer shared stats from the ESPN research team on the Dallas defense’s first five regular-season games. These are numbers that will certainly make things worse for Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

“From ESPN Research: The Cowboys allowed a season-high 419 yards vs the Buccaneers on Thursday. They have allowed at least 375 yards in all five games this season, which is tied for the 8th-longest streak to begin a season in NFL history and the longest to begin a season in Cowboys history.”

The Cowboys are ranked dead last in run defense (168.4 yards per game) and 31st in total defense (395.4 yards per game). They are also ranked 20th in pass defense (227 yards per game) and 26th in total defense (27.2 points per game).

Cowboys’ Defense Finds Themselves on Wrong Side of History

This Cowboys defense is in a lot of trouble, with a 10-day break ahead. They may have key players injured, like Cobie Durant and Joey Porter Jr., but they should have enough talent to hold strong against a Buccaneers team with an undrafted rookie starting at quarterback.

Parker will take a lot of criticism for how he has coached this unit over the first five games of the season. The lack of a pass rush and consistency in the secondary has hurt this group.

Dallas’ brass still supports Parker and believes he has a chance to be good. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones isn’t looking to make sweeping changes for the moment.

The Cowboys have 10 days to get it right and prepare for a Sunday Night Football showdown with the Green Bay Packers in Week 7. This feels like the perfect get-right game for the Cowboys after Green Bay’s offensive struggles. Dallas could be in for a big night against the Packers if they are able to resolve everything that has made this team struggle.