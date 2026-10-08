Cowboys Add 2 in Roster Shuffle Before Week 5 vs. Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for an important showdown with the Buccaneers on “Thursday Night Football,” a game the Cowboys need to have in order to build up the kind of momentum that has been in short supply over the past two NFL seasons. The Cowboys have had just one winning streak in their last 23 games going back to 2024, and that was the three games Dallas won last year, ending on Thanksgiving. The Cowboys went 1-4 after that.

Dallas has built this team to contend for the Super Bowl sooner rather than later, and they need to start stacking wins to make that look like a legitimate prospect. The Cowboys are 2-2 and facing an 0-4 Buccaneers team that will see UDFA quarterback Jalon Daniels start in place of star Baker Mayfield–it’s a game the Cowboys are expected to win.

Cowboys Make Roster Moves Before Buccaneers Game

With that in mind, the Cowboys made some roster changes in the last few hours before the game. They activated star left guard Tyler Smith off the injured reserve after Smith had missed the first four games recovering from surgery on the ligament in his thumb. In a corresponding move, the Cowboys waived running back Emari Demercado.

But the Cowboys announced two other moves, too: They are bringing in Juanyeh Thomas and Reddy Steward to the 53-man roster. The two should help the defense navigate prominent injuries in the secondary, with safeties Jalen Thompson and PJ Locke out, plus cornerback Cobie Durant still missing.

Steward played 17 games for the Cowboys last season, and has played two this year–including one start. Thomas was with the Cowboys last year but was cut during the season as he struggled to stay healthy. He’s appeared in 36 games over three years for the Cowboys before returning this season amid the injury crunch. He played in Week 4 against the Texans.