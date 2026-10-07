Cowboys Deliver Final Decision on 3 Injured Players 24 Hours Before Week 5 Game

The Dallas Cowboys are closing in on kickoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they still face some big decisions.

Injuries are the main focus right now, with multiple players’ statuses still up in the air. Everyone has been watching guys like Cobie Durant, DeMarvion Overshown, and Tyler Smith.

In a short week, many injured players will struggle to return, but the Cowboys have made their decisions. Dallas will be down a few guys.

Dallas Cowboys Share Final Injury Report for Week 5

Getty EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 13: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys looks on while wearing a Never Forget shirt in honor of the 25th anniversary of 9/11 during warm ups prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 13, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Cowboys released the final injury report for their Week 5 game against the Buccaneers. Dallas has ruled out three players for the game:

Cobie Durant, CB

DeMarvion Overshown, LB

Drew Shelton, OT

Two players are also listed as questionable for the game. The Cowboys will wait on wide receiver Jonathan Mingo and offensive guard Tyler Smith’s final status before kickoff.

Durant and Overshown have now missed multiple games this season with their injuries. This is the first game Shelton is missing this season, as he is considered week-to-week.

Smith was just removed from IR and is practicing for the first time since training camp. Mingo came down with a last-second illness that kept him out of Wednesday’s practice.

Cowboys Won’t Have 3 Players Playing vs. Buccaneers

Getty EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 13: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the second quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 13, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Dallas’ two main defensive starters, Durant and Overshown, are out, but they have viable replacements. Joey Porter Jr. is set to start at cornerback for the rest of the season in Durant’s place. Jaishawn Barham has been starting in place of Overshown and could fill that role again.

Smith is a big one that the Cowboys are monitoring to see how it goes with him. He will most likely have to make a final decision right up to kickoff.

The Cowboys have some key injuries, but are still in better shape than they have been over the last two weeks. Their secondary is getting healthier at the right time.

Dallas will lean on its offense to carry it through the game. The Cowboys’ defense is still in transition, with multiple starters and a new scheme to learn.

This is a game where the Buccaneers don’t have Baker Mayfield starting, so Dallas can take advantage of that and get their defense going. The big thing will be to make sure they can pressure rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels. If the Cowboys can create some turnovers, they’ll have a chance to win this game and get themselves over .500 for the first time this season.