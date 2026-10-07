Ex-Cowboys Fan Favorite Lands Contract in Comeback Attempt

During his stint with the Dallas Cowboys in 2023 and 2024, running back Deuce Vaughn became a popular figure because of his diminutive size (he is 5-foot-6), impressive preseason performances, and the emotion he and his father–Cowboys scout Chris Vaughn–showed when Deuce Vaughn was drafted in the sixth round from Kansas State in 2023.But the Cowboys waived him last season after training camp. Vaughn had played in 14 games, gaining 110 yards on 40 carries, in two seasons.

He was picked up by the Broncos for their practice squad but was later released.

Now, Vaughn is getting another crack at a comeback, it seems, after news that emerged on Tuesday afternoon.

Cowboys Rival Signs Up Deuce Vaughn

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston, Vaughn will be signing with the team the Cowboys most recently faced–the Texans–after Sunday’s 34-30 Dallas win.

Wrote Wilson on Twitter/X: “#Texans signing former #Cowboys and @KStateFB running back Deuce Vaughn to practice squad, per a league source Vaughn (5-foot-6, 185 pounds) is a Round Rock native who’s a former #Cowboys sixth round pick who has rushed for 110 career yards on 40 runs with 10 catches for 58 yards and has also returned punts. Has played for the #Broncos and Orlando Storm. He’s a former consensus All-American and All-Big 12 and Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year.”

In his two seasons with the Cowboys, Vaughn never matched his preseason electricity with regular-season success. He gained 110 yards rushing on 40 attempts, an average of just 2.9 yards per carries, in his time in Dallas. .