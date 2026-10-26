Ex-Cowboys WR Dez Bryant Says Police Pulled Gun in Front of Daughters

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant is accusing the police of pulling a gun on him in front of his daughters following a traffic dispute in Southlake, Texas.

Bryant, speaking exclusively with Outkick’s Jackson Thompson, described the events leading up to the gun being drawn — an incident that also led Bryant to receive a citation for simple assault for allegedly knocking a cell phone out of another driver’s hands.

“Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant says a police officer aimed a gun at him in front of his daughters Sunday after a confrontation with a man he alleges threatened to shoot him following an encounter with two men who he accused or reckless driving,” Thompson wrote on Monday. “The incident resulted in Bryant receiving an assault citation, but began when the two men cut him off in traffic and put him in a dangerous situation, and he just tried to tell them to drive safer, he said. Footage Bryant provided to OutKick showed an officer aiming a gun at Bryant. Bryant is also seen lying on the ground in handcuffs alongside the two other men in Southlake, Texas.”

Bryant Set Records in Eight Seasons With Cowboys

The Cowboys selected Bryant with a 1st-round pick (No. 24 overall) in the 2010 NFL Draft, and he spent eight seasons in Dallas, where he set the franchise career record with 73 touchdown receptions and ranked fourth in career receptions (531) and sixth in career receiving yards (7,459).

History of Trouble for Bryant Dating Back to College

He’s also been in trouble before — dating back to his college days at Oklahoma State, when he was suspended for 10 games for lying to NCAA investigators.

In 2011, Bryant got a ticket for parking in a fire lane at a Dallas mall, where he allegedly caused a “major disturbance” after being banned from a PF Chang’s restaurant. One month later, two jewelers sued him, claiming he stiffed them for $575,000 in custom jewelry and tickets to sporting events. Later that same year, a New Jersey sports memorabilia show said he stood them up after paying him $10,000 for an autograph session along with airplane tickets, hotel rooms and a limo ride.

In 2012, police in Miami detained Bryant after a fight involving rapper Lil’ Wayne. Later that year, he was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence for allegedly striking his biological mother.

“He go to threatening me and basically saying, um, he’ll insinuate that he’ll, you know, he’ll shoot me or whatever,” Bryant told Thompson about the other driver. “You pull that gun, I’m telling you right now, you better use it because if you don’t, I’m going to do something to you.”

Bryant acknowledged the man did not pull a gun, but instead pulled out his phone to begin recording him.

“I told him, you know, get the phone off me,” Bryant said. “So what I ended up doing is I knocked the phone out of his hand.”