Cowboys Star Sends Emphatic Message to Teammates After Week 8 Failure

The Dallas Cowboys defense here in 2026 has not just been bad, it has been epic in its failures. They are ranked the second-worst defense overall by Pro Football Focus, ahead of the Raiders only, and have allowed a stunning 1,225 yards rushing, last in the NFL. They’ve forced only six turnovers and have allowed 183 first downs this season, most in the NFL–that would surprise no one who has watched this defense get steamrolled repeatedly on drawn-out, lengthy drives. For star defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, who has picked up his play lately, the frustration level is high. He wants to stop talking about getting better as a defense and start actually getting better.

On Wednesday at Cowboys practice, Williams said: “We’re beating ourselves as a defense. We’re the problem. We’re the reason we’re losing these games. If we execute, we can be the reason why we win.”

Quinnen Williams: ‘I’m Part of This Defense’

Williams was ineffective in the middle of the defense early in the year, and to his credit, has made his adjustments to the Cowboys’ new system and found ways to pressure the quarterback and clog up the middle. The Cowboys are still getting consistently beaten on the edges in the run game and in the seams in the passing game, and that’s not Williams’ fault. But he takes responsibility, as a leader of the group.

Said Williams: “I’m a part of this defense. I’m the reason why we’ve given up touchdowns in the fourth quarter. I’m the reason why we haven’t been stopping the run as well. And I got to do better. I take accountability, first and foremost. When it comes down to executing, I try to execute at the highest level each and every day, and not let words be just words and let it be by action.”

Cowboys Should ‘Know How to Win’

What’s frustrating for Williams and for Cowboys fans alike, is that the team has credible defensive players lining up each week, players who have won in the NFL and in college and should know how to–and this has become his favorite word this week–execute. But it’s not happening.

He continued: “We’ve got a great group of guys in the locker room, we’ve got a great group of leaders, we’ve got a great group of guys on defense, young guys and old guys, who know how to win, who know how to execute and know how it’s supposed to look when we execute. It’s one of those situations where we can’t just talk about it, we got to go out there and do it, and the actions have to be louder than words.”