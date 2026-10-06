Former Cowboys $3 Million LB Joins NFC Contender

Veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks hasn’t gotten the chance to face the Dallas Cowboys since leaving the team a couple years ago. But he might get his shot at the Cowboys in December.

That’s because Kendricks joined the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.

The Rams announced adding the veteran linebacker to their practice squad ahead of Week 5. NFL insiders Tom Pelissero and Adam Schefter confirmed the addition shortly after the announcement.

Kendricks started 15 games for the Cowboys during the 2024 campaign. He had 138 combined tackles, including four for loss and three quarterback hits. Kendricks also registered three sacks, three pass defenses, three forced fumbles and two interceptions in his year with the Cowboys.

Last season, the linebacker played for the San Francisco 49ers.

Rams Sign Veteran LB Eric Kendricks

Getty Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Eric Kendricks signed with the Los Angeles Rams practice squad.

To continue his NFL career last year, Kendricks joined the 49ers on their practice squad in November. He concluded the regular season playing in the team’s final three games. Kendricks started the regular season finale and then dressed for both of San Francisco’s playoff games.

In similar fashion, Kendricks is headed back to the NFC West on a different Super Bowl contender’s practice squad.

The Minnesota Vikings picked Kendricks at No. 45 overall in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent eight years with the Vikings, becoming a perennial 100-tackle linebacker. In 2019, he made first-team All-Pro and the Pro Bowl with 110 combined tackles, including 70 solos. Kendricks also had 12 pass defenses and 0.5 sacks during 2019.

After leaving the Vikings, the linebacker first played for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023. He then signed with the Cowboys on a 1-year, $3.4 million contract.

Despite a successful 2024 campaign individually for Kendricks, the Cowboys didn’t bring back the linebacker for a second season. The team did go through a coaching change, with Brian Schottenheimer becoming head coach, before 2025. Kendricks also turned 33 years old when he became a free agent with Dallas.

Now 34, he will try to contribute on the Rams loaded defense from the practice squad.

Kendricks Could See Cowboys in Week 15

Getty The Dallas Cowboys will face Eric Kendricks and his new team in Week 15.

If Kendricks stays with the Rams for a majority of the rest of the 2026 campaign, then he will get to see Dallas on the schedule.

The Cowboys will visit the Rams at Sofi Stadium in Week 15 on Sunday, December 20. As a practice squad player, there’s no guarantee Kendricks will play in the game. But if he does, he will likely be very motivated to play as most are to face their former teams.

It’s one of two potential opportunities Kendricks will have to face his former organizations.

The Rams won’t face the Vikings during the regular season, so Kendricks won’t have square off against the team that drafted him. But the Rams will play the Chargers in Week 8.