Ex-Cowboys Starter & First-Round Pick Released by Texans

One former Dallas Cowboys starter is looking for work again just over a month into the regular season after the Houston Texans cut inside linebacker Kenneth Murray loose on Thursday.

“Texans re-signed Chris Braswell to practice squad as they released Kenneth Murray Jr.,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account.

“The Texans have signed DE Chris Braswell to their practice squad and released LB Kenneth Murray Jr., who started for them in Week 4,” Texans reporter Jacob Barzilla wrote on his official X account. “Braswell was released from their active roster with the return of Braden Smith.”

Murray, a 2020 1st-round pick by the Los Angeles Chargers, had 6 tackles in 2 games for the 1-4 Texans.

Murray’s Cheap Shot on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Murray took a cheap shot on his former teammate and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in a 34-30 Week 4 loss by the Texans.

“Kenneth Murray Jr. just took a late hit on Dak Prescott that wasn’t called on the first Cowboys offensive play,” Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris wrote on his official X account. “Prescott got up and started jawing with his former teammate.”

“Dak didn’t like that at all, sliding and no flag thrown on what looked like a late hit by Kenneth Murray,” Cowboys reporter Patrik C. Walker wrote on his official X account. “(Prescott) let Murray know about it, too.”

“Kenneth Murray is starting vs. the Cowboys,” Dallas Morning News Cowboys reporter Joseph Hoyt wrote on his official X account. “He just had a very questionable hit on Dak Prescott. Dak did not appreciate that.”

Murray was forced out of the game in the 2nd half with a possible concussion.

Murray Struggled in One Season With Cowboys

Murray was 1 of the NFL’s worst starting inside linebackers in his one season with the Cowboys in 2025 — struggles that didn’t prevent him from making 16 starts.

The Cowboys had arguably the NFL’s worst inside linebacker group in 2025, and much of that started with trading with the Titans for Murray despite knowing how bad he is.