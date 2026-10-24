Cowboys’ George Pickens Claps Back After Coach’s Criticism

Every week, it seems, there is some new issue with the Dallas Cowboys that comes into focus. This week, apparently, it is wide receiver George Pickens, who is pretty fertile soil when it comes to opinions and criticism. On one hand, there is the notion that the Cowboys are not doing enough to get Pickens the ball, that he is not having the same impact on this year’s team as on last year’s team. Dallas coaches have consistently said that if Pickens is double-teamed, Dak Prescott looks for CeeDee Lamb, and leave that as the explanation for Pickens’ reduced production.

But there has been a flip side, at least this week, with coach Brian Schottenheimer taking some shots at Pickens over his lack of effort as a run blocker. Indeed, Pro Football Focus rates Pickens as one of the five worst run blockers among the NFL‘s receivers. Schottenheimer said on Friday, “I think the big thing we’re on GP about is you know, being as consistent in the run and pass and coming off the line of scrimmage.”

George Pickens: ‘I’m Doing What They Tell Me’

At Cowboys practice late on Friday, Pickens had a response, and while he did not tear down his coach, he did appear to hold his ground and defend himself.

Said Pickens: “Well, I’m doing what they tell me to do. So, do what they tell me to do.”

About the criticism of his blocking, Pickens was a bit frustrated: “I feel like as a team, I feel like run, pass, a lot of stuff. You know what I mean? One week it was, you guys were saying defense, one week you were saying this. I feel like if you narrow the comments down, you’re talking about the team. So most definitely I feel like as a team, just keep improving.”

Cowboys Not Forcing Passes

Schottenheimer did concede that the Cowboys could find Pickens more, but reiterated that quarterback Dak Prescott is always going to find CeeDee Lamb in single coverage rather than Pickens in double coverage. If teams keep doubling Pickens, that’s going to continue.

Said Schottenheimer: “If George Pickens is doubled and CeeDee Lamb is one-on one, we have a choice. Not that we’re not going to throw the ball into double coverage with George, we have certainly done that, multiple times. But when you’ve got two elite guys like that, which not many teams do in the league, you have a choice.

“If you want to double him, we’re going to go there.”