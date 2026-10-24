Cowboys Get Call to Make 1 Change With George Pickens

Wide receiver George Pickens has become a bit of a polarizing figure with the Dallas Cowboys this season.

The 25-year-old isn’t quite producing at the same level he did during his All-Pro season last year. This week, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer called on Pickens to do more to help the Dallas offense in the running game.

However, Pickens becoming a better asset for the Cowboys isn’t all on Pickens. It’s also on the Cowboys. That’s what former All-Pro wide receiver Roddy White said during an exclusive interview with Heavy Sports at the Chase for Business’ Make Your Move Summit in Atlanta this week.

White stressed Schottenheimer and the Cowboys offensive staff aren’t doing a good enough job scheming specific plays for Pickens.

“I think the Dallas Cowboys play-caller has to do a better job of getting him into the game earlier. They’re doing a disservice of just not getting him into the game plan,” said White. “I mean, you’ve got a first 15, that guy should be scripted to be one in the progression at least 3-4 times, and then CeeDee [Lamb] 3-4 times in order to get him into the flow of the football game.

“A lot of times when you get disinterested in games is because you’re not touching the football, you’re not getting targeted.”

After the Week 6 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Pickens received criticism for appearing disinterested during the defeat.

The wideout finished the game with six catches for 73 yards on 11 targets. It was his fourth consecutive game with at least 70 receiving yards.

Former All-Pro Roddy White Critical of Cowboys Play-Calling With WR George Pickens

Getty Former All-Pro WR Roddy White called for the Dallas Cowboys to get wide receiver George Pickens more involved earlier in games.

Eleven targets is a fair amount for Pickens to get in a game overall. But to White’s point, Pickens received only two of targets in the first half last Sunday night.

Against the Packers, the first target for Pickens didn’t come until the 3:04 mark of the second quarter.

So while there’s no denying Pickens could be better away from the ball, the Cowboys could also be a lot better at feeding the ball to him.

White also stressed Dallas hasn’t allowed Pickens to run the types of routes this season where he can really excel.

“Offensively, I don’t think they run enough glances off play-action passes, stuff like that,” added White. “Those slant routes that he’s really good at running. He catches and makes people miss.

“They need to give him more opportunities to do things like that.”

Pickens is averaging 5.5 receptions and 71.3 receiving yards per game this season. His 5.5 catches average is right at the mark he had last year. But Pickens posted 84.1 receiving yards per contest in 2025.

Roddy White Supporting Small Businesses With Chase Bank

Getty Former Atlanta Falcons All-Pro WR Roddy White connected with fellow entrepreneurs at the Chase for Business’ Make Your Move Summit in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Since retiring from playing 11 years in the NFL, White has become a construction company owner. His business builds commercial real estate, single-family homes and small developments in the Southeast, focusing on the greater Atlanta area.

“I’ve navigated myself into that [small-business] space, learning how to build a house from the ground up,” White told Heavy Sports.

This week, White paid it forward, participating in a small-business summit in Atlanta. Partnering with Chase Bank, White networked and offered support for other small-business owners in the Southeast.

Entrepreneurs in all kinds of industries attended the 3-day summit. About 1,000 small-business owners attended.

White played his entire career with the Atlanta Falcons. The receiver posted 808 catches, 10,863 receiving yards and 63 touchdowns in 171 games.

From 2008-11, White made four consecutive Pro Bowls. He earned a first-team All-Pro nomination with the Falcons while leading the NFL with 115 receptions during 2010.