Cowboys Could Trade WR George Pickens to NFC Contender

The Dallas Cowboys may be coming to the end with wide receiver George Pickens.

Multiple pundits have argued in favor of the team moving on from the wideout in a midseason move before next week’s trade deadline. That possibility already exited in the rumor mill before Week 8 and then Sunday, video caught Pickens running into the Cowboys locker room by himself right as the team lost in overtime to the Arizona Cardinals.

It was an ugly loss and a bad look for the wideout.

Pickens finished the loss with only two catches on four targets. He has just 10 targets over the past two contests.

With all that in mind, CBS Sports’s Garrett Podell argued the Cowboys should strongly consider moving Pickens in a trade before November 10. Podell then named the San Francisco 49ers the most logical deadline destination for the wideout.

“Jerry Jones has shown he doesn’t care about sending a young star player to a non-divisional rival: he traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. The pairing of the 49ers and Pickens makes too much sense,” wrote Podell.

“San Francisco is the NFC’s top seed through the first eight weeks of the season, and they have $34.98 million in cap space, the third most in the entire league, per OverTheCap.com. There are no financial barriers to this deal.

“Plus, they have a glaring need for Pickens given all their wide receiver injuries. Both Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) and Deebo Samuel (hamstring) were ruled out of their last game played in Week 7. Three wide receivers are on their injured reserve list.”