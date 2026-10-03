Cowboys Get Much-Needed Boost 24 Hours Before Texans Showdown

The Dallas Cowboys‘ secondary has been a topic of discussion because of injuries, but things may be looking up for the unit.

This week, the Cowboys traded for Joey Porter Jr. from the Pittsburgh Steelers to add a new starter and more depth at corner. After three defensive backs were out in the Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. got hurt, Revel is back for Dallas as well.

Just in case, Porter wasn’t the only move the Cowboys made, with multiple defensive backs signed to the practice squad. It appears a couple of them will be promoted to help where the team needs them.

Dallas Cowboys Add Two Defensive Backs to Active Roster Before Week 4

Dallas wasn’t done with the roster, as just 24 hours before their Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans. The Cowboys announced two players were being promoted from the practice squad to the active roster.

“The Cowboys have elevated DBs Reddy Steward and Juanyeh Thomas for their Week 4 game Sunday against the Texans.”

Steward is in line to be active for the second time this season. He is also in his second season with the Cowboys. In 19 career games, he has racked up 66 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 3 pass deflections, 2 quarterback hits, 2 forced fumbles, and 1.5 sacks.

Thomas returned to the Cowboys’ practice squad this week to add depth. In the previous three seasons with Dallas, he racked up 62 tackles, 5 pass deflections, and 1 forced fumble in 36 games with 4 starts.

Help is on The Way for Cowboys’ Defense vs. Texans

Dallas’ secondary has been plagued by injuries and is slowly getting healthier. Steward played a big role on that unit last year, racking up over 60 tackles that year. Thomas has done a lot of special teams work over the years. He can help the Cowboys on special teams.

The big question is whether the Cowboys will actually play Porter in what would be his debut with the team. He arrived Thursday, and it would be a massive turnaround. Porter has seemed determined to get on the field if he can.

Porter will likely start with Steward and Thomas either inactive or one or both active. Watch for Steward and Thomas to be more special teams aces for the Cowboys.

This was the final move the Cowboys needed to make before they kick off their Week 4 game. Houston is getting wide receiver Nico Collins back, so their passing game should be better. That puts Dallas in the position to make sure that Porter and company are ready to slow down the unit.