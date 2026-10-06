Injured 235-Pound Cowboys Defender Has ‘Long Shot’ Chance to Play in Week 5

The Dallas Cowboys don’t have much time to get things figured out before facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season.

Dallas has some defensive players who might miss the game. Key players to watch are linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and cornerback Cobie Durant. Overshown and Durant are dealing with hamstring injuries.

On the Cowboys’ first injury report, Durant and Overshown did not practice, but it was an estimate since it was just a walkthrough. It appears that at least one of them is not looking like he will play in Week 5.

Dallas Cowboys Injury Status on Defender is Not Good News

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer shared an update on their linebacker, Overshown. Schottenheimer did not have the most encouraging status update for the Buccaneers game.

“Brian Schottenheimer just said DeMarvion Overshown will do a little bit at practice today, ‘but it’s a long shot,’ presumably when it comes to his TNF availability,” Dallas Morning News’ Joseph Hoyt reported.

Overshown had 7 tackles in the season opener against the New York Giants before suffering the hamstring injury. He has not played since then.

In his 20-game career so far, Overshown has racked up 125 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 5 quarterback hits, 5 sacks, 4 pass deflections, 1 interception, 1 pick-six, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery. He has started 18 of those games but has played in only seven games since last year.

Cowboys Most Likely Won’t Have DeMarvion Overshown in Week 5

If Overshown can’t play, the latest depth chart points to either Shemar James or rookie Jaishawn Barham. Barham has started and worn the green dot on his helmet, playing well in that spot.

Losing Overshown would be rough for a Cowboys defense that could really use help up front. He has been a good player when he has been healthy enough to play. Injuries in his NFL career have kept him from becoming a great player.

The Cowboys will have to move forward with Barham or James for the Buccaneers game, but the good news is that Overshown will at least practice. That at least gives him a chance to return in Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers.

Until then, the Cowboys will focus on the Buccaneers. Their opponents won’t have their starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield, in the game. Rookie Jalon Daniels will make his second career start.

This will put some pressure on the front seven to make sure that Daniels doesn’t hurt them with his legs. Dallas has struggled with guys like Lamar Jackson, Jaxson Dart, and Jayden Daniels who can use their speed. It’ll be an interesting matchup up front, but it is one the Cowboys will most likely have to win without Overshown.