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Cowboys Get Encouraging Injury Update on 59-Game Starter Before Cardinals Game

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Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys
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Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys hope to get some key players back on the field from injury this week, and they continue to get good news.

Last week, Marist Liufau and PJ Locke had their practice windows open. Dallas has some players like Caleb Downs banged up, but still looking like they will play.

While other key players are on IR, it looks like the Cowboys could get one of them back soon. Dallas opens another practice window on defense that should help the unit.

Dallas Cowboys Open Practice Window for Defender

Jonathan Bullard defensive lineman Dallas Cowboys
GettyCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 09: Jonathan Bullard #98 of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 09, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer said the Cowboys have opened a practice window for one of their defensive linemen. With 52 men on the active roster, Dallas has some decisions to make.

“The Cowboys have opened the practice window for DT Jonathan Bullard. Last week it was Marist Liufau and PJ Locke. They have 52 players on roster at moment with Locke a possibility of getting activated off IR this week.”

Bullard appears to be one step closer to returning after playing in three games this season. He has racked up 3 tackles, 2 quarterback hits, and a half-sack. Pro Football Focus gave him a 58.3 overall grade, with a 59.8 pass-rush grade and a 56.6 run-defense grade.

Over his 11-year NFL career, Bullard has recorded 250 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 23 quarterback hits, 10 pass deflections, 7 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles in 134 games and 59 starts. He has played for the Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings, and New Orleans Saints.

Cowboys Get Some Good News Before Cardinals Week 8 Game

Dallas Cowboys v Green Bay Packers
GettyGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 18: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys calls for a time out against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at Lambeau Field on October 18, 2026 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Cowboys are trying to get the roster as close to full strength as possible before they face the Cardinals. Bullard may not play this week since his practice window just opened. It could still take another week or two before he gets there.

Before then, though, the Cowboys will focus on maintaining their newfound momentum after their 17-point win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7. Dallas is 3-4 and sits in second place in the NFC East behind the New York Giants.

The Cowboys need a string of wins to get their season back on track. Beating the Eagles avoided complete disaster, but it doesn’t completely get them out of the danger zone.

Arizona may be struggling, but the Cowboys have struggled to be consistent. They are getting better defensively, but the offense has been mixed at best.

This game should be an easy win, but in the past, these are the ones the Cowboys have struggled with. Taking care of business in Week 7 will go a long way toward turning things around for the franchise in 2026.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Cowboys Get Encouraging Injury Update on 59-Game Starter Before Cardinals Game

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