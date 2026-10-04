Insider Reveals How Many Snaps Joey Porter Jr. Will Play for Cowboys in Week 4

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to get back on track against the Houston Texans in Week 4, as they debut cornerback Joey Porter Jr. in the secondary.

Dallas just traded for Porter as part of the deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cowboys gave up a 2027 sixth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick.

Multiple media outlets have reported that Porter will play for the Cowboys in the game. The big question, though, is how much he will play.

Dallas Cowboys’ Plan for Joey Porter Jr. in Texans Game

NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler shared the latest update on Porter and how his first game will go. Fowler got the inside scoop on how many snaps he will be on the field.

“Joey Porter Jr. is set to play for the Dallas Cowboys days after being traded from Pittsburgh, but the team is expected to limit his snaps vs Houston. One source estimated about 30 snaps or so, depending on the flow of the game.”

The Steelers originally drafted Porter in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. In 47 games, he has racked up 165 tackles, 31 pass deflections, 3 interceptions, 3 tackles for loss, and 1 sack.

Porter is in the final year of his rookie contract. He struggled to agree to a long-term deal with Pittsburgh. He has not played this season due to a back injury, but he is ready to play now.

Joey Porter Jr. Will Get Reps With Cowboys’ Defense

Porter has a strong chance of making a big difference for the Cowboys’ defense against Houston. He may still be learning the scheme, but he can handle one-on-one coverage by trusting his instincts.

Dallas will need him to play, though, with Cobie Durant expected to miss a lot of time with his injury. Shavon Revel Jr. has had his own lower-leg injuries but is in line to play, so Porter could end up splitting time on the field.

The Texans are getting Nico Collins back from injury for Week 4, making Porter’s role even more important. It will either be DaRon Bland or Porter on Collins the whole game, so they can’t let the young receiver beat them.

Porter will be a playmaker in this Cowboys defense, and if he gets the right amount of reps, he will be a force. He only has three interceptions in his career, but he is the definition of a lockdown corner.

This first game against the Texans will be a good test of where he is at with learning the defense and getting back into playing shape. Dallas doesn’t need him to be Superman, but making a play or two would be huge for them.