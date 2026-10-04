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Insider Reveals How Many Snaps Joey Porter Jr. Will Play for Cowboys in Week 4

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Dallas Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter Jr.
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Commanders' wide receiver Terry McLaurin made his thoughts on the Cowboys' decision to trade for Joey Porter Jr. very clear

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to get back on track against the Houston Texans in Week 4, as they debut cornerback Joey Porter Jr. in the secondary.

Dallas just traded for Porter as part of the deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cowboys gave up a 2027 sixth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick.

Multiple media outlets have reported that Porter will play for the Cowboys in the game. The big question, though, is how much he will play.

Dallas Cowboys’ Plan for Joey Porter Jr. in Texans Game

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is rumored to be interested in by the New York Giants, in new trade proposal.
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 21: Joey Porter Jr. #24 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after beating the Detroit Lions 29-24 at Ford Field on December 21, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler shared the latest update on Porter and how his first game will go. Fowler got the inside scoop on how many snaps he will be on the field.

“Joey Porter Jr. is set to play for the Dallas Cowboys days after being traded from Pittsburgh, but the team is expected to limit his snaps vs Houston. One source estimated about 30 snaps or so, depending on the flow of the game.”

The Steelers originally drafted Porter in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. In 47 games, he has racked up 165 tackles, 31 pass deflections, 3 interceptions, 3 tackles for loss, and 1 sack.

Porter is in the final year of his rookie contract. He struggled to agree to a long-term deal with Pittsburgh. He has not played this season due to a back injury, but he is ready to play now.

Joey Porter Jr. Will Get Reps With Cowboys’ Defense

Pittsburgh Steelers
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 07: Joey Porter Jr. #24 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after breaking up a pass during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 07, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Porter has a strong chance of making a big difference for the Cowboys’ defense against Houston. He may still be learning the scheme, but he can handle one-on-one coverage by trusting his instincts.

Dallas will need him to play, though, with Cobie Durant expected to miss a lot of time with his injury. Shavon Revel Jr. has had his own lower-leg injuries but is in line to play, so Porter could end up splitting time on the field.

The Texans are getting Nico Collins back from injury for Week 4, making Porter’s role even more important. It will either be DaRon Bland or Porter on Collins the whole game, so they can’t let the young receiver beat them.

Porter will be a playmaker in this Cowboys defense, and if he gets the right amount of reps, he will be a force. He only has three interceptions in his career, but he is the definition of a lockdown corner.

This first game against the Texans will be a good test of where he is at with learning the defense and getting back into playing shape. Dallas doesn’t need him to be Superman, but making a play or two would be huge for them.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Insider Reveals How Many Snaps Joey Porter Jr. Will Play for Cowboys in Week 4

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