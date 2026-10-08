Dallas Cowboys Urged to Reunite With 3X Pro Bowler in Intriguing Move

The Dallas Cowboys have had mixed results at the start of the 2026 season.

Heading into Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cowboys have a 2-2 record. With this, they are third in the NFC East and are aiming to climb up the standings.

The Cowboys are coming off a hard-fought 34-30 win against the Houston Texans. They have momentum right now and will be looking to maintain it against the Buccaneers.

Yet, when looking at the Cowboys’ roster, it is clear that their defense could still use a boost. Because of this, they are now being urged to reunite with one of their former defensive ends.

Dallas Cowboys Named a Top Landing Spot for Jadeveon Clowney

In a recent article for FanSided, Zachary Rotman named the Cowboys among the top potential landing spots for Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

“That means trading veterans on expiring contracts, much like Jadeveon Clowney. The Texans brought Clowney back to Houston, hoping he’d play a role on a contender, but while Clowney has been solid (1.5 sacks, four QB hits in two games), the team around him has been an utter disaster,” Rotman wrote. “Potential landing spots: Seahawks, Lions, Cowboys.”

Seeing the Cowboys be named a potential landing spot for Clowney is not surprising. Their defense could use a big boost, and he is a player they already know well. Thus, it would be entirely understandable if they reunited with him this season. This is especially so with the Texans looking destined to be sellers this season.

Looking at Clowney

Clowney spent last season with the Cowboys and was effective. In 13 games with Dallas in 2025, he posted 8.5 sacks and 41 combined tackles. With this, he was a solid veteran for the Cowboys last year. Due to this, it would be completely understandable if the Cowboys brought him back to boost their current defense.

Clowney has had a solid start to the 2026 season with the Texans, too. In two games so far this campaign, he has recorded 1.5 sacks and five tackles. With this, the three-time Pro Bowler is still a solid player and could benefit a team that is looking to improve, like the Cowboys.

In 155 career NFL games over 13 seasons split between the Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, and Cowboys, Clowney has posted 68 sacks and 455 combined tackles. With experience like this, he would be a nice player for the Cowboys to bring back as they look to climb up the standings.

Cowboys Should Make a Move Soon

With the Cowboys having mixed results early on this season, they should not be afraid to make a move soon. Their defense needs improvement, so a player like Clowney would make sense for them to bring back.

Yet, whether it’s Clowney or another player, it’s apparent that Dallas is due for a move. It will be intriguing to see if they make an early-season trade from here.