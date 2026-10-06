Cowboys Indicate Breakout Rookie to Be Demoted

The Dallas Cowboys released their depth chart on Monday, and the primary slice of good news from it was that Joey Porter Jr., after a promising 24-snap debut on Sunday against the Texans, is tabbed to be the starter in Week 5 on Thursday night against the Buccaneers. But some picked up another tidbit that might be of more concern to the Cowboys faithful: DeMarvion Overshown, coming back from a hamstring injury and likely to play this week, is the starter at Mike linebacker. That means one of the better rookies in the NFL this season–third-round pick Jaishawn Barham–will be heading back to the bench as a reserve.

When Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News posted the new depth chart on Twitter/X, highlighting Porter as the starter, former Cowboys receiver turned analyst Jesse Holley of DLLS Cowboys expressed the same sentiment that many fans felt: What about Jaishawn Barham?

Wrote Holley: “TO HELL With The Joey Porter Jr Starting ……….. How The Hell Is Barham Outta The Starting Lineup!!!!!! WE. RIOT. AT. DAWN!!!!!!!!!!”

TO HELL With The Joey Porter Jr Starting ……….. How The Hell Is Barham Outta The Starting Lineup!!!!!!WE. RIOT. AT. DAWN!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/Wqbypq9sQk pic.twitter.com/xuX1AoTXz1— JESSE (With No “i”) (@Mr4thAndLong) October 6, 2026

DeMarvion Overshown Over Jaishawn Barham?

Now, it should be pointed out that the Cowboys’ depth chart is not a binding document–the team can make changes on the fly, and just because it’s Overshown and Winters over Barham now doesn’t mean that will be the case on Thursday. And even if Barham does not start, there’s no reason the Cowboys can’t give him more snaps than Overshown and Winters.

Still, the Mike linebacker is the wearer of the green dot, the guy who organizes the defense. It would be ideal for the Cowboys to have some consistency on that spot. It would also be ideal for the Cowboys to use the better player more than the two lesser players, and Barham has just been better than either Winters or Overshown.

Pro Football Focus’ grades are not infallible, of course, but Barham’s grade currently is 70.8, which is 19th out of 67 linebackers. Winters’ grade is 35.5, which is 67th out of 67 linebackers. Overshown would be worse (29.4) but the hamstring injury means he is not eligible to be ranked with the group.

Cowboys ‘Going to Play That By Ear’

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer did address the question of whether Overshown or Barham would start when Overshown is healthy last week.

Said Schottenheimer: “We’re going to play that by ear. I think Jaishawn’s earning those opportunities though right now with how he’s playing. I do think that the good thing for him has been with the green dot, it does settle him down a little bit. I think it helps him get into the focus and flow of the game… We’ll discuss that. At the end of the day, you’ve got to be flexible because of the fact that multiple guys have to wear [the green dot]. But I’m very, very pleased with Jaishawn and his development.”