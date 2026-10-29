$22 Million ‘Jalen Carter Stopper’ Lives Up to Nickname for Cowboys

It’s not a nickname Dallas Cowboys offensive guard Tyler Booker ever asked for, but he certainly lived up to it in a Week 7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Booker, a 2025 1st-round pick, was derisively tabbed as “The Jalen Carter Stopper” after the Cowboys selected him No. 12 overall out of Alabama — a nickname tied to an erroneous claim that, of the three sacks Booker gave up during his entire college career, two of them came at the hands of Carter, a former Georgia star. Which wasn’t true. They never even played each other in college.

Booker’s nickname resurfaced in a 38-21 Cowboys Week 7 win over the Eagles, where he made Carter, an NFL All-Pro and the NFL’s highest-paid defensive tackle, look pedestrian.

Carter signed a 4-year, $152 million contract extension with the Eagles in August. Booker is in the second season of his 4-year, $22.5 million rookie contract.

Reviews Pour in for Booker’s Dominant Outing

Perhaps the clearest evidence that Booker dominated his matchup against Carter and the rest of the Eagles’ defensive line was how rarely the broadcast mentioned their names — except when officials missed a clear personal foul on Carter for a pair of open-handed punches to the face of Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford.

“Tyler Booker was outstanding all game long — both as a run and pass blocker,” Blue Star Bulletin’s John Owing wrote on his official X account. “Dominated the matchup against Jalen Carter and the other PHI IDL.”

“Tyler Booker had Jalen Carter on the ground more then he had tackle, pressures, and sacks,” Cowboys fan Pay Maji wrote on their official X account. “Booker been giving Carter pure BELT.”

“Remember when that Eagles podcaster just made up a story that every sack Tyler Booker gave up in college was to Jalen Carter, and it was a complete lie?” Wedginald Veljohnson wrote on X.

Dominant Showings as Rookie Against NFL’s Best

Booker, 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, went head-to-head with Carter and Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones, two of the NFL’s best defensive tackles, in consecutive weeks toward the end of his rookie season — and the Cowboys won both games.

“Booker blocked Jones 19 times in pass pro but only gave up 1 pressure,” Owning wrote on his official X account. “Fantastic performance against top-notch competition from the rookie.”

“Cowboys RG Tyler Booker faced the best DTs the NFL has to offer in Chiefs’ Chris Jones and Eagles’ Jalen Carter in a span of 4 days,” NFL draft expert Dominic White wrote on his official X account. “The rookie more than held his own. In fact, he continues to display the kind of power that other pro OLs covet. Dallas has another star OL.”