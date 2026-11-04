Cowboys Eyeing Potential Reunion With Ex-Giants RB Prior to Colts Game

The Dallas Cowboys went hunting the running back free agent market Tuesday. For additional depth, the Cowboys could turn to a former rival and running back who spent the 2026 preseason in Dallas.

According to the NFL transaction wire, three running backs tried out for Dallas on Tuesday. One of which was former New York Giants and Cowboys runner Jashaun Corbin.

The 26-year-old made his only NFL regular season appearances with the Giants in 2023. Corbin ran for one yard on one rushing attempt. He also had three catches for 12 yards.

Most recently, Corbin spent about three and a half weeks with the Cowboys in August.

In addition to Corbin, Dallas hosted running back Damon Bankston and Blake Watson for tryouts Tuesday. Those workouts came as the Cowboys are preparing to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9 on Sunday, November 8.

RB Jashaun Corbin Tries out for Cowboys

Corbin first joined the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2022. Since then, though, the running back has bounced around to a lot of different teams across the NFL and UFL.

As a rookie, Corbin earned a practice squad spot with New York. The running back dressed for the first time in the team’s wild card game in January 2023, but he didn’t appear in the contest.

After getting cut from the Giants in August 2023, Corbin joined the Carolina Panthers. He returned to the Giants, though, as the team poached him from the Panthers practice squad in October 2023. Corbin made his regular season NFL debut in Week 8 of that campaign.

Across six games, Corbin mostly played special teams for New York. He lined up for 118 special teams snaps, which was 65% of the team’s snaps on that unit in his contests. Corbin also played 15 snaps on offense.

Since then, he has experienced brief stints with the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots in addition to the Cowboys. Corbin was also with the San Antonio Brahmas in 2024 and Orlando Storm this past spring.

In the 2025 UFL season, Corbin led the UFL with 514 rushing yards in 10 games.

Dallas Running Back Depth Entering Week 9

The Cowboys appear to be shopping for additional running back depth before Week 9. The team has only two running backs on its active roster — Javonte Williams and Tyler Goodson. Dallas also currently has Israel Abanikanda on the practice squad.

It’s unlikely the Cowboys would immediately sign Corbin to the active roster. But the team would probably do it if it meant providing the offense a spark.

Williams leads Dallas with 528 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. But he’s averaging only 3.9 yards per carry.

Goodson is third on the team with just 86 rushing yards this season. Dak Prescott is second in rushing for Dallas this year with 101 yards.

Of the running backs who tried out for the Cowboys on Tuesday, Corbin has the most NFL experience. Watson played two games for the Denver Broncos in 2024. Bankston hasn’t appeared in an NFL regular season game.

The Cowboys will face the Colts on Sunday in a game where their season could be on the line. Even in the weak NFC East, Dallas can’t really afford to fall to 3-6, especially with the NFL trade deadline upcoming on Tuesday, November 10.