Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Breaks Silence After Tony Romo’s Career Update

While there are plenty of headlines in the Dallas Cowboys camp, a lot is happening with former players on the team, too.

Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI) in Wisconsin back in July. That led CBS to suspend Romo and replace him with J.J. Watt in the booth for NFL games with Jim Nantz.

Last week, CBS announced that Romo and the network had mutually agreed to part ways. While the outcome was not surprising, it still leaves a black eye on Romo’s career, but he still has the support of his old friend, Jerry Jones.

Jerry Jones Talks Former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo

Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan, as he was asked about his reaction to the latest news on Romo. The Cowboys owner and general manager made it clear that he stands by Romo through the good and bad times.

“Tony is one of the most valued relationships that I have on a personal basis,” Jones said via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “I love him and I’m sorry that this has evolved this way this year because I enjoyed him so much in what he could bring to the NFL and, frankly, I was proud of him as a former Cowboy.” “Now, having said all of that, he’s just getting started. He really is. I say that with all sincerity. He’s just getting started. And he certainly has made some mistakes. I can’t look in my mirror without seeing what can happen when you experience mistakes. But he realizes that there’s an area of his life that he wants to do better in. That’s been said ad nauseam publicly. He’s got great opportunity ahead of him. I don’t know of anyone, period, that has a better future than Tony Romo. And I’m excited or him. He’s not only got great talent, but he’s a hell of a man.”

Romo was a four-time Pro Bowler for the Cowboys through his 14-year NFL career. He threw for 34,183 yards and 248 touchdowns to 117 interceptions.

Tony Romo Enters New Post-Cowboys Chapter of His Life

Romo’s future seems unclear right now, but he built a strong post-NFL career in broadcasting and game calling. Even with the mistake in his personal life, some media company will want to add him to the booth if he wants to.

Otherwise, Romo has been golfing and spending time with his family. He could just take some time to do that before he contemplates his next move.

Jones has supported Romo over the last few months and has stood by his side. Everyone will be watching with fascination to see what Romo does next in his life.