Jerry Jones Pulled No Punches on Dak Prescott Before Cowboys Week 5 Game

As we enter Week 5, there may be mixed feelings about the Dallas Cowboys, but one thing is clear: Dak Prescott has full control of this offense.

The Cowboys’ rushing attack leaves a lot to be desired, but Prescott has the passing game rolling strong. It is among the top-10 units in the NFL in passing and has been the catalyst for the offense moving the ball down the field.

A big reason is that Prescott has run this offense for a long time and has been successful in any scheme he’s been in. He’s shown he has the clutch gene when set up in the right positions, and the team’s owner and general manager, Jerry Jones, knows it.

Jerry Jones Talks Dak Prescott at the End of Dallas Cowboys Games

While making his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones spoke about Prescott and his impact. Jones praised how Prescott handles the end of the game and the confidence the team has in their quarterback.

“You just feel like Dak is going to have you in the right place,” Jones said via Dallas Morning News’ Joseph Hoyt. “He’s going to give you the best chance.”

This, of course, is dependent on Prescott having the right protection around him and the right play call. Jones knows that when everything lines up, Prescott can succeed.

“If it’s there, you feel like he’s not going to miss it, and that’s saying a lot, because it’s missed a lot by other people. We have the best of it right there.”

Prescott has thrown for 1,065 yards and 8 touchdowns to 1 interception. He’s third in the NFL in QBR with 83.4, while being third in passing yards and touchdowns.

Dak Prescott Can Make or Break Cowboys’ Offense in 2026

The Cowboys have one of the NFL’s worst rushing attacks. This season, Prescott has been the major reason this team has been in the running to win any of them.

Dallas needs more out of the backs, but if they can’t, Prescott has shown he can produce at a high level. With guys like CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Jake Ferguson, that certainly helps.

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next on the calendar in Week 5, this matchup favors Prescott and the Cowboys. Tampa Bay is dealing with secondary injuries, leaving the door open for Prescott to have a monster day through the air.

Dallas is sitting at 2-2 and needs another win to help them out. The Buccaneers haven’t won a game in 2026 and don’t have Baker Mayfield for the game. That feels like a perfect opportunity to get back to .500 for the first time this season.