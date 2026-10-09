Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Doubles Down on Coaching Changes

In the wake of the Dallas Cowboys‘ thoroughly embarrassing loss to the previously winless Buccaneers on Thursday night, 24-16, owner Jerry Jones maintained some calm and decorum. While media members, fans and other observers were howling on social media for heads to roll–Brian Schottenheimer, maybe, or defensive coordinator Christian Parker–Jones was clearly disappointed but also unperturbed.

He was asked if he planned to make some changes to the staff, especially for a defense that was the worst in the NFL last season but has so far, in 2026, been historically bad. The Cowboys have allowed season-high yardage totals to four of the first five opponents they’ve played, and have allowed at least 375 yards in every game.

No matter, Jones said late Thursday. A change in coaching would be, “premature” according to the owner.

Jerry Jones on Making Cowboys Coaching Changes

On Friday, the Cowboys brain trust had a chance to meet at The Star in Frisco and go over what had happened. Jones said it was not pleasant.

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones said, “You can have an analysis of how the game went and you can basically have a decent attitude. That’s BS-ing yourself. That’s not real. You’ve got to look at the whole thing and say here we are, we’ve lost three games, and look at how we’re playing. You’ve got to be hard on yourself. I assure you we’re being hard on yourself.”

But he was asked again about whether there would be changes coming to the staff, the group that is ultimately responsible for this failure.

Jones said, via Todd Archer of ESPN: “You’ve got to think more about, ‘now,’ than you do, ‘future.’ That’s not in acquiring talent as much as it is how you address practice this week, how you address how we approach playing Green Bay. Now all of this you say, ‘We need better answers,’ and, ‘We need answers that sound like it could solve it all.’ That’s just not there, not that answer.”

Still premature, it seems.