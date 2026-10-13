Jerry Jones Fired Back on Negative Cowboys Narrative With 5 Words

Everyone is trying to figure out why the Dallas Cowboys‘ season has started 2-3 this year.

Most of the blame falls on the defense’s early-season struggles. In each of their first five games, the Cowboys’ defense has allowed at least 375 yards; that’s tied for the eighth-longest streak in NFL history and the longest in franchise history.

Subtle changes have already been made: Mike Pettine joined the defensive staff, and defensive coordinator Christian Parker moved to the booth. While those changes were important, others believe a problem occurred earlier and is now directly affecting their recent play.

Jerry Jones Doesn’t Agree on Dallas Cowboys’ Perceived Mistake

One suggestion is that the Cowboys’ trip to Brazil to play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 might have thrown off the season. They lost on a last-second field goal, but the travel could have disrupted the team afterward.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones spoke on 105.3 The Fan and addressed the narrative. Jones doesn’t buy into it, as ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer shared.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan said he doesn’t think the team’s game in Rio had any impact on how poorly they played last Thursday night against Tampa Bay. Jones doesn’t have any regret about playing in Brazil. ‘I would do it again.'”

The Cowboys have gone back and forth with a loss-win-loss-win-loss trend so far. They sit in second place in the NFC East, with the New York Giants in first.

Is the Rio Trip the Reason the Cowboys Have Struggled in 2026?

It’s an odd narrative, especially since the Cowboys beat the Houston Texans the week after the Brazil trip. That didn’t kill any momentum, but it was a brutal way to lose to the Ravens.

Dallas has a lot of problems to fix, but one game can’t be the reason things have gone wrong. The Cowboys still have plenty of other issues to resolve this season on offense and defense.

With the defensive coaching staff changes, the next step is to look at the lineup. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has hinted at roster changes.

There could be others coming for the Cowboys, but defense is the focus. The offense should be in good shape with Dak Prescott and the passing game doing well. It’s just about eliminating the drops.

Dallas hopes to use its Week 6 game against the Green Bay Packers to showcase the new, improved Cowboys team. If they can win, that could flip the season’s momentum.