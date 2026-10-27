Jerry Jones Dropped Bold Statement on Cowboys’ ‘Shutdown Corner’ After Eagles Win

The Dallas Cowboys are officially back on track after picking up a big 38-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7.

Dallas’ defense came up big with one of its best performances of the season. They allowed only 321 yards and picked off a critical fourth-quarter pass.

Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter Jr. delivered one of the game’s standout performances. Porter was targeted five times, allowing just 2 receptions for 10 yards, and added a pass breakup in the win. Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 77.6, ranking him fourth among defensive players.

This performance is why the Cowboys traded for Porter earlier in the season from the Pittsburgh Steelers. It certainly caught the attention of the man at the top of the organization.

Jerry Jones Shares His Thoughts on Dallas Cowboys CB Joey Porter Jr.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan, where he talked about Porter. Jones made a bold statement about his cornerback.

“Well, you saw him make that knockdown on that sideline. We call a very common term shutdown corner. He’s got it. He’s got the physical skills and he’s got the ability to do everything you want to have. And he’s the kind of corner that ultimately they don’t want to go to that side. And when you get one of those, that’s everybody’s dream. Then you can really play another way of aligning your defense and counting on your defense. It looks like that Joey’s that type of player.”

This season, Porter has racked up 7 tackles, 3 pass deflections, and 1 tackle for loss. He has allowed a passer rating of 39.6. PFF grades him 73 overall, 76 in coverage, and 70.8 in run defense.

Cowboys Look to Keep Things Rolling Against the Arizona Cardinals

It feels as though the Cowboys’ defense is finally heading in the right direction. They have allowed fewer than 330 yards of offense in their last two games.

Porter is emerging as a great acquisition for Dallas, as he has allowed few completions in his direction. He may not be getting the turnovers, but in the short time he’s been a Cowboy, he is making life hard on receivers.

Dallas is hoping to keep the good times rolling against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8. Arizona’s offense is one of the worst in the NFL, giving the Cowboys a chance to keep their momentum going.

This is the version of the team that everyone has been waiting to see all year. Now the big question is whether the Cowboys can start their first regular-season winning streak and avoid a major upset against the Cardinals.