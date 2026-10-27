Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Make Surprise NFL Trade Deadline Prediction

If you’ve watched Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones enough in recent years, then you know, when it comes to making trades–and certainly talking about trades–he is always going to put his spin on things. Jones wants the Cowboys to be front-and-center in the NFL conversation, and he knows well that one way to do that is to keep The Star circulating in trade rumors, especially with the trade deadline approaching.

And we’re just two weeks removed from the trade deadline. Now is usually the time when we hear Jones, who has already made moves for Broderick Jones and Joey Porter Jr. this season, hyping up the Cowboys’ chances at a game-breaking deal. Whether it happens or not is immaterial–what matters for Jones is that the Cowboys are perceived to be in the mix.

But that’s why, on Tuesday morning in an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones raised some eyebrows by raining of the Cowboys’ trade deadline parade. Despite persistent rumors that have cropped up lately, Jones predicted a quiet Tuesday to weeks from now: “If I thought if we could do it, where we sit right now, I would add to it. But the adding to it is a big statement, and it’s unlikely we’ll get the opportunity from the outside coming in. But if we get the opportunity I would do it.but if it’s there, I’ll do it.”

Cowboys Linked to Pass Rusher at NFL Trade Deadline

The statement from Jones comes as just about every insider at ESPN has linked the Cowboys to Arizona pass-rusher Josh Sweat, with rumblings that there have been conversations between the sides on a potential deal before the NFL trade deadline.

But one looming problem is that the Cowboys have already given up much of their draft capital, and have just four picks heading into the April draft next spring.

Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport wrote that the Cowboys were a fit for Sweat. Another ESPN insider, speaking on “SportsCenter,” Jeremy Fowler said: “The problem for the Cowboys, they do not have a lot of draft picks but they are looking always for help. And there are pass rushers. Let’s start with Josh Sweat in Arizona, I checked with a few league execs who said that Dallas and Josh Sweat would be a perfect profile fit. Arizona sitting at (2-5) could try to acquire more draft capital. Edge rushers are a position to watch over the next few weeks.”

Despite that, Jones sounds negative on the possibility of a deal. He might be hunting for one, but from his point of view, no one else seems willing to get something done.