Cowboys Jerry Jones’ Pregame Talk Sparks Reaction Amid Rumors

It’s generally been known that, since the end of Dallas Cowboys great Troy Aikman’s playing career 26 years ago, he has pretty deliberately distanced himself from the organization and team owner Jerry Jones. It’s never really been a falling out, but it’s just been more of a pervasive chill settling over two titans of the NFL.

But Aikman, who has been at the swirl of some controversy over the upcoming end of his tenure as ESPN’s top broadcast analyst, has at least indicated a thaw in the tension.

Troy Aikman Open to Cowboys ‘Conversation’

In a conversation with longtime Cowboys insider Mike Fisher, Aikman said he would be open to talking about a role in the organization in the coming years, something that would have seemed impossible just a few short years ago.

“I would welcome any conversation with Jerry,” Aikman said to Fisher. “If Jerry came to me and felt in his heart that I could lend some services that would help make them better, I’d have a hard time not taking a good look at that. …

“We go back a long way. We’ve been through a lot. Our relationship is complicated, even he would agree with that, but it is one I believe that is built on respect.”

Taking Notice of Jerry Jones Chat

That was the backdrop of the two Cowboys icons getting together on Monday night pregame at Lincoln Financial Field before the Cowboys played the Eagles. Aikman was in town to call the game for ESPN, while Jones was on the filed doing his usual glad-handing.

That’s when just about all of the Cowboys media hit followers with video that would prompt the eyes emoji among followers.

From Patrik Walker of the team website: “A very, very lengthy conversation between Jerry Jones and #Cowboys great Troy Aikman — one that lasted nearly 10 mins.”

Jon Machota of The Athletic took notice.

So did Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News.

And ESPN’s Todd Archer settled for a still …

Of course, it is a long way from where things stand with Jones and Aikman to a full reconciliation–and further still to Aikman taking a job at The Star. But the rumors are rolling, and both men fed the chatter a bit on Monday.