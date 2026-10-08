Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Takes Clear Stance on George Pickens, Joey Porter Contracts

One of the reasons that the Dallas Cowboys were able to pluck George Pickens from the Steelers in a trade last year was because Pittsburgh was not sure it could–or wanted to–sign Pickens to a lucrative long-term NFL deal. And, 16 months later, the Cowboys were again able to pluck another prominent Steeler, this time cornerback Joey Porter Jr., because the Steelers were certain they could not sign Porter to a new contract.

The Cowboys were happy to get the players. But the Steelers were happy to get the players and their weighty contract issues out the door and pass them off to someone else. And, eventually, Pickens and Porter will be tough problems for the Cowboys to solve–both will need contracts near the top of their position markets.

But eventually is not today, and for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, that’s all that matters.

Cowboys on Win-Now Path

Jones has said blatantly that the Cowboys are in win-now mode, because they’ve got an elite offense that is championship ready, and because Jones himself is turning 84 next week. He’s eager to get this team back to the Super Bowl and end the franchise’s 30-year drought away from the Big Game.

So, yes, he knows the Cowboys will either pay heavily for Pickens and/or Porter, or risk letting them leave in free agency. But Jones isn’t letting worries about tomorrow interfere with today.

Joey Porter, George Pickens Heading to Free Agency

Asked during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas about the Cowboys potentially paying the pair of ex-Steeler stars, Jones took a, “What, me worry?” approach.

Said Jones: “We don’t even have to in any way. We’ve got great agreements. The agreements are in place so that I don’t even have to talk about a question like that. I’m not at all perturbed by the question but we’ve got that put to bed in terms of their business one way or the other. Now, I wouldn’t answer as to whether or not we visit about any of their business during the season other than how they’re playing or how they’re gonna play.”

Pickens is on a franchise tag contract that pays him $27 million for one year. Porter is still on his rookie contract, making $3 million this year. Both can be free agents in the offseason.