Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Makes Statement on Trades After Week 5 Disaster

After a game like the one the Cowboys put forth on Thursday at home against the previously winless Buccaneers, a game that should have been a rubber-stamp win for a team coming in with Super Bowl aspirations, it would probably be wise for the team’s decision-makers to re-evaluate those decisions, and rethink the ones that are ahead. Team owner Jerry Jones, of course, makes the bulk of the decisions for the Cowboys, and he has made it clear that his approach to this season is an all-in mentality with the goal of maximizing an offense that has looked elite at times.

The defense has been brutal, though, and was brutal again against Tampa. Jones and the front office have focused on finding ways to get better with that unit, as evidenced by the trade for Steelers star corner Joey Porter Jr.

But at 2-3 and licking wounds after the 24-16 embarrassment on national TV on Thursday, Jones was asked whether he might take his foot off the NFL trade gas.

Jerry Jones: Cowboys Still Want to ‘Get Better’

Speaking to Cowboys reporter in the tunnels of AT& T Stadium late Thursday, Jones said he would not stop investigating what might be out there for there Cowboys via trade. But he did indicate he’d be more circumspect.

Said Jones: “I just, wouldn’t know that it had an effect, let’s see if I have a decision to make or get a chance to make a decision. I should be doing all the things that I would be doing every day to try to get better. When the time comes, we will look at that fact that what happens in the next few days that we are 2-3 rather than 3-2. It’s according to where the areas are and what the decision is, and it wouldn’t in some circumstances.”

Jones will have plenty of time to think about it. The Cowboys have 10 days off before facing the Packers in Week 6.