Joey Porter Jr. Didn’t Hold Back His Anger After 3 Games With Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys‘ defense has changed significantly over the last two weeks, but that doesn’t mean everyone on that side of the ball is satisfied.

Dallas is coming off two straight games in which the defense allowed fewer than 330 yards. In their Week 7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, it was arguably their best performance, allowing 321 yards and getting an interception.

One of the biggest reasons for the Cowboys’ defensive turnaround is cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Dallas traded for Porter from the Pittsburgh Steelers, and while he has missed two games with injury and illness, he has been dominant when he has played. Still, Porter expects more from himself.

Joey Porter Jr. Got Blunt About What Has Him Angry With Dallas Cowboys

One of Porter’s most impressive stats this season is that he has been targeted 9 times and has allowed 2 receptions for 10 yards. While most cornerbacks would be ecstatic about that stat, Porter is a bit harsher on himself.

“Two little five-yard outs or whatever. I’m pissed about it,” Porter said via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “As a DB, you never want to give up anything. I really hold myself to a high standard when I’m on the field. I definitely don’t want to give up any passes to anybody I don’t think I should be giving up passes to.”

Porter is allowing a passer rating of 39.6 and a 22.2% completion rate. He has racked up 7 tackles, 3 pass deflections, and 1 tackle for loss.

Turning to reporters, Porter was asked whether quarterbacks stop throws his way after shutting down receivers or give him opportunities to intercept the pass. Regardless, he thrives in either situation.

“It’s both. I enjoy when I get games where they try me like the Packers game. I had fun because I got a lot of targets. I don’t really get that often. So when you’re in the kitchen and in the fire like that, it’s kind of fun to show off your talents.”

Pro Football Focus graded Porter 72.9 overall, but didn’t rank him because he didn’t have enough snaps. They also gave him a 77.9 coverage grade and a 60.0 run-defense grade.

Joey Porter Jr. Looking to Keep the Momentum Going for Cowboys in Week 8

The Cowboys are back in action in Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona has one of the NFL‘s weakest offenses, which is good news for Porter.

Dallas has been better defensively when Porter has been on the field, and there’s a reason. Offenses test Porter early and fail, so they have to move away from him.

Porter may not get the interception numbers that everyone would love to see, but he is a true shutdown corner. This is why the Cowboys gave up a second-round pick for Porter in their trade. As long as he keeps doing his thing, this Cowboys defense will keep getting better and better.