Cowboys’ $9.6 Million Rising Star Shared ‘Hopeful’ Thoughts Before Week 8 Game

The Dallas Cowboys are hoping to start their first multi-game winning streak on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Dallas enters the game at 3-4 and is trying to give the home crowd a reason to be excited. Their defense, while it has struggled, looks better after allowing over 330 yards in each of the last two games.

A big reason for that is new cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and his shutdown abilities in coverage. Dallas hopes Porter will bring that same energy to the game, but he is looking for something from the fans as well.

Joey Porter Jr. Shared What He Wants to See From Dallas Cowboys Home Crowd

Porter is about to play in his first home game as a Cowboys player. He was asked about that moment, and he shared what he would like to see from the fans at AT&T Stadium.

“Hopefully a good turnout, especially because it’s going to be my first time in there,” Porter said. “Hopefully it’s going to be loud. I think so. It’s a great stadium. I’ve been in there once when I was in college, so it’s going to be unreal to play in there finally. “

Porter is allowing a passer rating of 39.6 and a 22.2% completion rate. He has racked up 7 tackles, 3 pass deflections, and 1 tackle for loss.

Pro Football Focus graded Porter 72.9 overall, but didn’t rank him because he didn’t have enough snaps. They also gave him a 77.9 coverage grade and a 60.0 run-defense grade.

Joey Porter Jr. Looking to Give Cowboys Home Crowd Something to Cheer For

The Cowboys are back in action with a chance to pick up a home win against the Cardinals. Arizona has one of the NFL‘s weakest offenses, which is good news for Porter.

Dallas has been better defensively when Porter has been on the field, and there’s a reason. Offenses test Porter early and fail, so they have to move away from him.

Throughout the last two weeks, Porter has been tested more often. Opposing offenses are struggling against them, which has led to the Cowboys having strong second halves.

The defense hopes to get more from its front seven after struggles stopping the run and pressuring the quarterback. Porter and the secondary are doing their job on the back end, but they need more up front. Quinnen Williams and the rest of the defensive line are playing better, but consistency will be key if the Cowboys want to beat the Arizona Cardinals.

Porter may not get the interception numbers that everyone would love to see, but he is a true shutdown corner. This is why the Cowboys gave up a second-round pick for Porter in their trade. As long as he keeps doing his thing, this Cowboys defense will keep getting better and better.