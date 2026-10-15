Cowboys’ Joey Porter Jr. Reveals New Plan Amid Defensive Changes

For the Dallas Cowboys, trading for Joey Porter Jr. two weeks ago proved to be a high pressure gamble. The team was able to bring in Porter Jr. on the Thursday of Week 4 and despite only really having two practices, after not having played in Pittsburgh at all this season because of a contract holdout, Porter Jr. was able to get up to speed enough to play 25 snaps in his debut, and performed quite nicely in the win over the Texans. That paved the way to some hope that Porter would be able to play more in Week 5 on Thursday against Tampa Bay.

But we know what happened there: Porter was sick, could not suit up, and was sent home. The Buccaneers and rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels took advantage, frequently targeting struggling cornerback DaRon Bland. Daniels was 19-for-25 passing for 189 yards in the game, with one touchdown and no interceptions, and the Cowboys defense bungled its way to a 24-16 loss.

The team has vowed defensive changes since then. That may include a bigger role for Porter.

Cowboys Don’t Plan to Limit Joey Porter in Week 6

Going into Week 6, the Cowboys have only a limited sample of what Porter can bring to the defense. But that’s about to change, and just in time, as the Cowboys prepare to go to Green Bay to play a Packers offense that has found new life behind the deep ball from quarterback Jordan Love, a huge test for a Cowboys secondary that is banged up and wasn’t playing that well even when healthy.

But here’s the good news, as Porter told the team website: There probably will be no “pitch count” on Porter this week. He could play every down. As he said, “That’s what I’m shooting for. That’s what they’re shooting for as well,” he said. “So that’s what we’re gonna try to do.”

‘It Was Brutal’

There were many wondering, for what it’s worth, just how sick Porter was on Thursday night, especially after he appeared to be OK when he was spotted entering the Cowboys locker room. After the game, former star corner Richard Sherman even questioned whether Porter’s illness was contract related.

But Porter told reporters, no, it was very real.

“My throat was itchy in the morning when we had our little walkthrough and I was trying to get on top of it,” Porter said. “I told them about it. They gave me the right stuff for it and then throughout the day it just kept getting worse and worse. And on my way to the game, that’s when I realized when I was throwing up outside of my Uber on the way to the game. So it was brutal, not going to lie.”

He should be better in Week 6. He will need to be.