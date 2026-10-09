Cowboys DB Joey Porter Jr.’s Sudden Illness Sparks Contract Rumor

Did Joey Porter Jr. get himself traded to the Dallas Cowboys with a willingness to play without a contract extension, pronounce himself hyped for his arrival and declare himself a lifelong Cowboys fan, go out and play one excellent half a game in Week 4, then decide in Week 5 that he wanted a contract after all?

And did he fake a vomitous illness and leave the stadium before the Cowboys’ rough, 24-16 loss to the Buccaneers to get his point across?

That sounds silly, of course. Porter was, in fact, pulled from the game before it started, a late scratch. But he was said to be throwing up, a late-striking bug that cost him his second game as a Cowboys DB.

Does Joey Porter Jr. Want a Contract From the Cowboys?

Probably, the surface explanation is the right one. Porter was sick and could not play on Thursday, so he did not. Still, it was suspicious, and with the Cowboys on a “mini-bye” until Week 6, we might not get many answers as to what, exactly happened.

Asked about Porter on Thursday, former star defensive back Richard Sherman started with a glowing review of the Cowboys’ new guy–but then “speculated” that Porter’s absence was driven by his desire for a new contract: “You can expect one of the best players in the National Football League, plays an important position, hasn’t given up a touchdown in man coverage since 2023, I think they can build a really cool defense around him. Maybe if they would have given him a new contract, maybe he would have been a little healthier today.

“I don’t know. It’s speculation. I am speculating right now. What I am saying is, everything developed really quickly. It’s unfortunate. I thought he played well last week in the 25 snaps he played. He didn’t get targeted. He is a good player. He will definitely elevate this defense and help them become better. But I think there are going to be some decisions made with the contract moving forward.”