Joey Porter Jr. Sent Strong Message to NFL Receivers After Cowboys Debut

Everyone in Dallas was excited to see new cornerback Joey Porter Jr. make his debut in the Cowboys‘ 34-30 Week 4 win over the Houston Texans.

Dallas traded for Porter last week from the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cowboys gave up a 2027 sixth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick.

Porter played in 24 snaps during the Texans game. In 16 coverage snaps, he didn’t allow a catch because he wasn’t targeted once. That is just the first step in building the confidence he needs, which he clearly articulated after the game.

Joey Porter Jr. Shared Strong Message After Dallas Cowboys Debut

Porter appeared on Cowboys legend Michael Irvin’s “The White House Podcast” to talk about his debut with the team. Irvin asked Porter about facing top receivers in the NFL, and the young corner made it clear that he wants to go up against the best.

“I feel like in this league, not a lot of people, at least in my position, seek that smoke. And I’m seeking it every Sunday. You know, I’m looking for that matchup. I want that matchup because how I look at it, if you guys think he’s the best and I lock him down, then what does that make me? And that’s that. And that’s how I carry myself throughout the week. So I always look for those type of matchups.”

In his four-year NFL career, Porter has racked up 165 tackles, 31 pass deflections, 3 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, and 1 sack in 48 games. He has allowed a career completion percentage of 54% and a passer rating of 71.2.

Cowboys’ Joey Porter Jr. Wants to Face Every Top Receiver

Porter did not get any targets his way in Week 4, but his presence on the field alone impacted the Cowboys. The Texans didn’t want to throw it his way, which made it easier on the Cowboys’ defense.

That mentality is exactly what Dallas needs from their top cornerback. They have been missing that kind of player, and he can bring it to the Cowboys.

Dallas is about to have Porter play in his second game with the team in one week, on Thursday, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s not clear whether he’ll have a limited snap count again. Given his limited time to learn the defense, it would be a surprise to see him as the full-time starter in that game.

Still, the Cowboys truly know they have something special in Porter and want to see what he can do on the field. The Buccaneers are struggling on offense right now, so Porter might have a chance to take advantage and make some big plays.