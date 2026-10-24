Dallas Cowboys Quickly Emerging as Best Trade Fit for Pro Bowl Edge Rusher

The Dallas Cowboys have had a shaky start to the 2026 NFL season. At the time of this writing, they have a 2-4 record and are third in the NFC East.

However, with the NFC East being close right now, the Cowboys’ playoff hopes are certainly not gone. Due to this, there is a good chance that they will look to add to their roster between now and the trade deadline.

One area of their roster that the Cowboys desperately need to improve is their defense. Their defense has been far too shaky this season. Thus, it would not be shocking if Dallas adds at least one impactful player to their defense before the deadline.

Due to this, the Cowboys are now being connected to a notable trade candidate from the Arizona Cardinals.

Dallas Cowboys Emerging as Best Trade Fit for Pro Bowl Edge Rusher

In a recent article for The Athletic, Daniel Popper named the Cowboys among the best trade fits for Arizona Cardinals star edge rusher Josh Sweat.

“Sweat is in only the second year of a four-year free-agent contract he signed with the Cardinals in 2025. But he signed that contract to join up with former Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon, who was fired after last season. Sweat played for Gannon with the Eagles. The Cardinals would take on $18.3 million in dead money in 2027 if they trade Sweat before the deadline,” Popper wrote. “Best fits: Patriots, Browns, Bears, 49ers, Cowboys.”

Given the Cowboys’ needs, it makes sense that they are being viewed as a top fit for Sweat. If they acquired him, he would undoubtedly help improve their defense. This is because the Pro Bowler is a difference-maker when playing at his best.

Sweat has appeared in six games this season with the Cardinals, where he has recorded two sacks and 14 combined tackles. This comes after he had 12 sacks and 30 combined tackles in 17 games for Arizona this past season. He has also recorded at least six sacks in each of his previous six seasons. With numbers like these, he has been effective for a long time now.

Should the Cowboys Trade for Sweat?

If the Cardinals are willing to move Sweat, the Cowboys should aim to trade for him. He would undoubtedly be a big pickup for a Dallas team that needs far more stability with their defense. Thus, the Cowboys could be a team to watch in the sweepstakes leading up to the deadline.

Overall, with the Cowboys looking to be a playoff team, they are in a position to make a bold trade for Sweat. It will be interesting to see if they can land him from here. However, with Sweat having such a good resume, Dallas will have a lot of competition if they target him.