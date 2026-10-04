Ex-Cowboys LB Called Out for Cheap Shot on QB Dak Prescott

Linebacker Kenneth Murray was dumped unceremoniously by the Dallas Cowboys after the 2025 season — he got a small modicum of revenge playing against his old team for the Houston Texans on Sunday.

“Kenneth Murray Jr. just took a late hit on Dak Prescott that wasn’t called on the first Cowboys offensive play,” Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris wrote on his official X account. “Prescott got up and started jawing with his former teammate.”

“Dak didn’t like that at all, sliding and no flag thrown on what looked like a late hit by Kenneth Murray,” Cowboys reporter Patrik C. Walker wrote on his official X account. “(Prescott) let Murray know about it, too.”

“Kenneth Murray is starting vs. the Cowboys,” Dallas Morning News Cowboys reporter Joseph Hoyt wrote on his official X account. “He just had a very questionable hit on Dak Prescott. Dak did not appreciate that.”

Kenneth Murray Recently Signed With Texans

Murray was 1 of the NFL’s worst starting inside linebackers in 2025 — to the point there were questions about whether his career might be over.

That career showed it hadn’t flatlined quite yet when the Houston Texans signed him after a workout on September 16.

“Former Cowboys LB Kenneth Murray is signing with the Texans practice squad,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account. “The team recently placed Henry To’oTo’o on IR.”

Cowboys Missed Big With Kenneth Murray in 2025

The Cowboys had arguably the NFL’s worst inside linebacker group in 2025, and much of that started with trading with the Titans for Murray despite knowing how bad he is.