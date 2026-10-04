Cowboys Ex-Starter Gets Texans Call for Week 4 ‘Revenge’

The Dallas Cowboys linebacker situation was a concern throughout this past NFL offseason, as the team has been counting on the oft-injured DeMarvion Overshown–who will miss Sunday’s Week 4 game with a hamstring injury–and Dee Winters, a player who was acquired in a trade for a fifth-round pick. It’s been rescued, to an extent, by rookie Jaishawn Barham’s emergence, which caused the Cowboys to turn away from the middle when it comes to making a trade for defensive help. But as dire as it has been, it’s useful to remember that this team started Kenneth Murray for 16 out of 17 games last year.

By Pro Football Focus’s measure, Murray was the No. 86 linebacker in the NFL in 2025 out of 88. He was not much better the previous year (82nd out of 84) and yet the Cowboys signed him on to be the team’s starter at the position last year. So there can be no surprises that he played about as poorly for Dallas as could be expected, and his departure was welcomed by fans and observers.

Cowboys Will Face Texans in Week 4

This offseason, Murray (a former first-round pick of the Chargers) had trouble finding a job once his Cowboys stint was over, and was eventually brought to Houston on their practice squad. This weekend, it was announced that he would be promoted to the 53-man roster as the Texans struggle to fill the void left by Henry To’oTo’o’s absence with a shoulder injury. The Texans got further bad news with Azeez Al-Shaair out because of a groin issue.

The Cowboys and Texans face off in Houston at 1 pm ET.

‘Kenneth Murray Revenge Game’

Some in and around Cowboys beat took note of the Murray elevation.

Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram played it straight and wrote, “Texans LB Kenneth Murray Jr. is being elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys. It will be the season debut for the Houston native who played in all 17 games for Dallas last season.”

But Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News wrote, “he Kenneth Murray Revenge Game is on.”

And John Owning, among others, had Dak Prescott jokes about seeing Murray. Indeed, if his performance in Dallas in 2025 is an indication, Murray on the field on Sunday could be a good sign for the Cowboys,