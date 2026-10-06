Cowboys Urged to Trade for 116-Sack All-Pro to Fill Major Hole

One major hole, one major trade and, at first glance, one major fix. The Dallas Cowboys addressed one of the biggest problems facing their defense this week when the team sent out a 2027 sixth-rounder pick and a 2028 second-rounder to the Steelers for cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who had been unable to get a contract agreement in Pittsburgh. Now, maybe, they can do the same thing to address the next biggest problem in that defensive unit: the pass rush. And plucking veteran star Khalil Mack from the 0-4 Chargers would be a good start.

Khalil Mack Still a Force

Mack is 35 years old and not exactly a player on the upswing. But he is still an excellent veteran when it comes to getting to the quarterback, and at this point, four games into the year, it is clear that the Cowboys badly need someone who can not just pressure a quarterback, but who can get to a quarterback and put him on the ground. With 116 career sacks, nine Pro Bowls and three first-team All Pro designations to his credit, Mack can do just that.

Already this year, Mack has 3.0 sacks and five tackles for a loss. As a whole, the Cowboys have just four sacks on the season, tied for second-worst in the NFL.

Cowboys Could badly Use a Khalil Mack Trade

At 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, there’s a strong sentiment that the Chargers could go on a fire sale in the coming weeks before the NFL trade deadline, and that the Cowboys should take advantage.

As overnight host Cory Mageors asked, “Should the Cowboys go out and get Khalil Mack? Go get Khalil Mack, he would be the perfect addition to this defense.

To which co-host Fred Davis responded: “You need pass rush. Khalil Mack has three sacks already he had eight last year, something like that. And the dude still has it. And you like to pay cheap, you have enough money to do it. … It works. It works, if you can get the partner to do it. I am right there with you, I want a pass-rusher for this team. I will, at this point, look at every single option out there, and if Khalil Mack is out there.

Put him on a line with Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark. Cowboys, I know you’re looking around.”

Cowboys Short on Draft Capital

Of course, the one challenge for the Dallas Cowboys in any set of trade talks upcoming is that they are lacking in draft assets, especially after already dipping into the 2028 supply by dealing the second-rounder to the Steelers.

The Cowboys have a first-rounder in 2027 (they will send either their own or the Packers‘ to the Jets), plus a second-rounder, a fourth-rounder and a seventh rounder available to trade for Mack.