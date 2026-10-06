Ex-Cowboys 22-Tackle Washout is Signing With the Steelers: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are watching yet another former player get on an NFL team after a successful workout.

Throughout the season, the Cowboys have seen some of their former players sign with other teams and move up the depth chart. Most recently, wide receiver Brandin Cooks signed to the San Francisco 49ers‘ 53-man roster.

More will happen throughout the year, but one interesting move just occurred. He is joining the team the Cowboys just made a trade with last week: the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Former Dallas Cowboys Defender Signing With Steelers

NFL insider Mike Garafolo reported that the Steelers have signed former Cowboys defensive end KJ Henry. The move came after a successful workout with the team on Monday.

“The #Steelers are signing DE KJ Henry to the practice squad after his workout yesterday. Henry was impressing with the #49ers in camp before an injury cut his summer short.”

This is Henry’s fourth season in the NFL, and he has played for multiple teams during that time. He has appeared in 15 games with four teams, racking up 22 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 3 quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks, and 2 pass deflections.

Henry played for the Cowboys in two games during the 2024 season. He made an impact with 3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 quarterback hit, and 1 sack.

Cowboys Dealing With Their Own Pass Rush Issues After KJ Henry Signing

Henry lands on his feet in the NFL and heads to Pittsburgh. He can provide the depth they need on the defensive line.

Dallas has its own depth issues on the line, with only four sacks this season. Guys like Von Miller have not panned out as great moves for the team so far.

The Cowboys need more help on defense with the pass rush, but stopping the run is also a problem. They rank in the bottom five in run defense, allowing nearly 180 yards per game on the ground.

Dallas hopes that, with time, the defense will gel and fix these issues. They added Joey Porter Jr. to the secondary to help the pass defense out.

There have been mentions that the Cowboys could be in the market to add another defensive lineman to help the pass rush. That would be much needed after the early-season struggles there.

The Cowboys’ defensive line will be tested in Week 5 with a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Baker Mayfield will most likely be out at QB, opening the door for rookie Jalon Daniels to start. Daniels is another mobile quarterback, so the Cowboys could be tested early and often to see if they can handle it. Dallas needs to start producing sacks, though, so it will be a focus in the game.