Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin spent Monday morning on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” trading barbs with a crowd of Philadelphia Eagles fans hours ahead of the teams’ Monday Night Football meeting.

Speaking from the set in a room filled with Eagles supporters, Irvin noted the host city’s recent championship success before shifting focus to Dallas’ longer history of titles.

“I know we’re out here amongst these enemies, but it’s where we’re going to do our best work,” Irvin said. “I love being in the land where every body hates you the most.”

He then drew a direct comparison between the two franchises’ Super Bowl experience.

“In Philadelphia, I know you guys just got in the Super Bowl business, I understand you just got in the Super Bowl business. But we been in the business! We been in the business for a long time!” Irvin said. “And we know how to win Super Bowls and we will get back starting tonight at the cost of the Eagles fans.”

The remarks drew the expected response from the local crowd and underscored the long-running intensity of the NFC East rivalry.

Super Bowl History Fuels the Cowboys-Eagles Banter

The Cowboys last won a Super Bowl after the 1995 season, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 in Super Bowl XXX in January 1996. That victory completed a stretch of three titles in four seasons that also included Super Bowls XXVII and XXVIII.

Philadelphia captured its first Super Bowl following the 2017 season and added a second after the 2024 campaign. Those wins ended long championship droughts for the Eagles but have not produced consistent results this year.

Dallas has not returned to the Super Bowl in more than three decades. The Eagles’ recent titles stand in contrast to their current struggles.

Injuries and Struggles Define the Matchup

Both teams enter the game with 2-4 records and sit near the bottom of the NFC East, trailing the New York Giants.

The Cowboys have averaged 25.2 points per game, ranking near the top 10 in the league, yet their defense under coordinator Christian Parker has allowed 26.5 points per game, ranking 25th.

Philadelphia has scored only 17.7 points per game, among the lowest totals in the NFL, while allowing 22.8 points on defense.

The Eagles will turn to backup quarterback Tanner McKee after Jalen Hurts was ruled out for the rest of the season because of blood clots in his lungs. Hurts is being treated with blood thinners and is expected to make a full recovery with no long-term effects.

Wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks have been ruled out with injuries. Running back Saquon Barkley is listed as questionable after practicing fully and is expected to play.

Dallas’ defense ranks near the bottom of the league in several key categories, including rushing yards allowed, which could create openings for Philadelphia even with its depleted receiving corps.

The game offers both sides a chance to gain separation in a division that has produced little clarity so far. A victory would give either team needed momentum heading into the second half of the season.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. Eastern at Lincoln Financial Field.