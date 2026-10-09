Legendary NFL Head Coach and Former Cowboys TE Mike Ditka Dies

Legendary NFL head coach and former Dallas Cowboys tight end Mike Ditka has died at 86, according to multiple reports on Friday morning.

Ditka played for the Cowboys on their first Super Bowl-winning team in 1971 — a Super Bowl VI win over the Miami Dolphins — then gained international fame as the head coach of the Chicago Bears from 1982 to 1992, including a 15-1 regular season in 1985 followed by a blowout win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XX.

Ditka also won an NFL championship with the Bears as a player in 1963 and is one of just two people in NFL history, along with Tom Flores, to win a Super Bowl as a player, assistant coach, and head coach.

“NFL legend Mike Ditka, who revolutionized the tight end position before becoming the head coach of the world champion 1985 Bears and a towering figure in the city of Chicago, has passed away, his family announced,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Friday morning. “He was 86.”

Ditka also played 2 seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1967 and 1968. He was also the head coach of the New Orleans Saints from 1997 to 1999.

Ditka’s family issued a statement to announce his death: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Mike Ditka. While the world knew Mike as a Hall of Fame football player, legendary coach, and leader of the Chicago Bears’ Super Bowl XX championship team, we knew him as the heart of our family. Mike will be missed beyond measure and remembered forever. With love and gratitude, The Ditka Family.”