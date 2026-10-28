Cowboys Urged to Make Maxx Crosby Trade by 3-Time SB Champ

For Dallas Cowboys backers still seeking ways to keep the dream of an extended run here in 2026 alive and well, the NFL trade deadline is the next big signpost for this franchise. We’re less than two weeks away, and the question remains whether Dallas can bring in a big fish on the defensive side of the ball. And there’s no bigger fish than Maxx Crosby, the Raiders edge rusher who has been linked to his hometown Cowboys going back to February and March, when Dallas nearly added him in a trade before the Raiders pivoted and took a deal (which later was rescinded) from the Ravens.

Now, Jerry Jones says it is “unlikely” the Cowboys can make a major deal in two weeks. And Adam Schefter characterized a Crosby deal as a “longshot.” But faithful Cowboys fans could look at those notions, put on their Lloyd Christmas hats and assert, “So you’re saying there’s a chance…”

Maxx Crosby for George Pickens?

One of the interesting hypotheticals that has arisen around the Crosby possibility is the idea that the Cowboys could, in the end, be willing to trade away George Pickens–who is on a franchise tag contract and will be a free agent in four-plus months–at the deadline, with Ryan Flournoy moving up to No. 2 in the wide receiver room. The Raiders badly need a top pass-catching threat on the outside as much as the Cowboys need an edge rusher, and so maybe some sort of straight-up swap of Pickens for Crosby would solve both problems.

Now, it is worth noting that the knee injury that caused the Ravens to back out of the Crosby move has not seemed to deter Crosby this season–he’s at the top of his game, and rated the No. 7 pass rusher in the NFL by Pro Football Focus this season. Pickens has very good numbers, on pace for 90 catches and 1,177 yards, but has come under some criticism for his lack of impact as a blocker and his tendency to take some plays off. Maybe the Cowboys would need to add a draft pick in this hypothetical.

Cowboys Should Make Deal ‘In a Heartbeat’

For Mark Schlereth of Fox Sports–a two-time Pro Bowler and three-time Super Bowl champ during his career–a swap of Pickens for Crosby would be an easy decision for the Cowboys. Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday, Schlereth called it a no-brainer.

“Oh yeah, would I do that? I would do that in a heartbeat,” Schlereth said. “I would not even think twice about it. I mean, George Pickens will, like, he will wow you with the spectacular. He will make the spectacular catches. He had the touchdown catch which was phenomenal. So, he’ll make those. But there will be plenty of times during the game and you’ll put on the film and he’s just standing around, killing grass.

“Would I do that? I would do that without even thinking twice about it.”

The Cowboys have two games–against the Cardinals on Sunday and against the Colts on the road in Week 9–before the November 10 trade deadline.