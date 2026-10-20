Cowboys Set to Make Move for Veteran Reunion

Entering the season, if there was one position at which the Dallas Cowboys did not appear to need more depth, it was safety. But throughout the first six weeks, we have seen top free-agent signee Jalen Thompson and backup PJ Locke hit the injured reserve, with incumbent starter Malik Hooker also sitting out because of a forearm fracture. The desire of the Cowboys to lay Caleb Downs as a slot corner, too, sapped another safety from the room. The team, desperate for bodies, brought back veteran Juanyeh Thomas, who was let go last season because of his struggles with injuries.

Thomas had played 36 games with the Cowboys from 2023-25, after having signed with the team as an undrafted free agent.

This year, Thomas was signed back to Cowboys the practice squad in late September after he had been let go by the Colts in training camp. Since then, he has been elevated three times by the Cowboys which means, under NFL rules, he must be brought up to the 53-man roster on a standard contract if he is elevated again.

And, according to Patrik Walker of the Cowboys website, that’s what is going to happen with Thomas.

Walker wrote on Twitter/X: “Juanyeh Thomas is expected to be signed to the #Cowboys active roster from the practice squad — I am told. his return to Dallas is ratcheting up.”

Thomas has played in the last three games for the Cowboys, but has been on the field for only 12 snaps defensively. He has played 65 snaps on special teams.